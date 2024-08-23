Fact Check: Did DNC 2024 replace women's bathrooms with gender-neutral restrooms? Viral online rumor debunked

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) took place in Chicago from August 19 to August 22 and had events and speeches featuring some of the most eminent Democrats in the United States. During the event, many viral online claims stated that the organizers repurposed all women's restrooms as gender-neutral restrooms.

However, these claims are not true as the Democratic National Convention had several restrooms for women. Most of the restrooms were for either men or women, with a few of them being repurposed as gender-neutral restrooms.

DNC's security perimeter spanned several buildings with the United Center being the largest among them. According to an online map of the United Center, there were multiple male and female restrooms on five of the six floors of the United Center. Each floor also had a gender-neutral restroom.

In all, the United Center had 26 men's restrooms, 21 women's restrooms, and 5 gender-neutral restrooms during the Democratic National Convention 2024.

At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the press area was at the Advocate Center, home to the Chicago Bulls. Men's restrooms were next to gender-neutral restrooms, while female restrooms were across the hall. McCormick Place, also hosting the DNC, had various restrooms, including gender-neutral ones. A special gender-neutral prayer room was provided, equipped with Islamic prayer mats and Clorox wipes, but did not include symbols from other religions.

Guests at the DNC 2024 found maggots in their breakfast

High-profile guests at the Democratic National Convention 2024 experienced the unexpected when their hotel breakfast was served with maggots. This lapse in arrangement created a massive outrage among the guests and Democrat supporters who were angered by the hotel management.

On August 21, at 6:45 am, a massive outrage broke out at the Watergate Hotel as Democrat supporters and other guests found maggots and crickets in their breakfast. According to a report by The Economic Times, the authorities reacted immediately and the area was sanitized. Thereafter, they made sure that no other lapse in management took place and that the Democratic National Convention could proceed smoothly.

Coincidentally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also staying at the Watergate Hotel when the incident took place. The case has been handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and they reportedly suspect the involvement of an activist.

For the unversed, Maggots and other worms inside food are a very common way of protesting in the United States, especially when there are dignitaries in luxurious hotels.

