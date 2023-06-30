Fact Check: Did Joe Biden poop his pants? Origin of social media claim explored

A rumor claiming that U.S. President Joe Biden pooped his pants is making its rounds online. However, this is false. This claim is an old conspiracy theory that strangely reappeared on social media back in October 2021 when the commander-in-chief met with Pope Francis during the G20 summit.

As the country gears up for the 2024 presidential elections, social media is buzzing with a constant discourse about political strategies, and differences between Republican and Democratic ideologies. In response, some netizens have taken up trolling Biden and his supporters with the old rumor.

Here is a comment shared by user @JoJoFromJerz on June 24, 2023, in support of Biden. As the post gained traction, several comments argued against some of them bringing up the rumor to insult the president.

A comment supporting President Biden and a reply insulting the President (Image via Twitter/ @JoJoFromJerz, @hypnoksa)

In 2021 the Vatican abruptly cancelled the livestream of Joe Biden's meeting with Pope Francis raising questions

The rumors of a "bathroom accident" were not based on any doctored photos or videos or any credible news sources. However, they gained traction as cybernauts questioned the reason behind canceling the livestream of the 90-minute-long meeting on October 29.

The next day, former Nevada Republican Party Chair Amy Tarkanian shared the following message on her Twitter account:

"The word around Rome is that Biden's meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of an 'bathroom accident' at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving."

⭐️Amy Tarkanian⭐️ @MrsT106 The word around Rome is that Biden’s meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of an “bathroom accident” at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving.



I know we joke often about this, but this is the actual rumor going around Rome now. The word around Rome is that Biden’s meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of an “bathroom accident” at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving. I know we joke often about this, but this is the actual rumor going around Rome now.

The post was a hit among conservatives and right-wingers who shared it thousands of times with the hashtags #PoopyPantsBiden, #ShartWeek, and #PoopGate trending on Twitter.

The claims were put to rest as there was no evidence with journalists adding that were no rumors about Joe Biden's "bathroom accident" circulating in Rome. However, they started again in June 2023 as a way to mock the commander-in-chief, his policies, and even his posts about his 2024 election campaign.

Here are some comments responding to recent tweets by the president:

A comment reacting to Bidens post about Roe v Wade (Image via Twitter/ @JoeBiden, @jjohansen11235)

A comment reacting to Bidens recent post (Image via Twitter/ @JoeBiden, @JJ12847967)

A comment reacting to Biden's post about his 2024 campaign (Image via Twitter/ @JoeBiden, @RVDGrand)

Joe Biden was not the only president to face such unsubstantiated rumors

Around 2017, social media enthusiasts claimed that then-president Donald Trump had diarrhea and pooped his pants on a golf course. The rumors were based on a doctored image that circulated online. It was later revealed that the original photograph was taken by David Moir of Reuters in July 2012.

Again in March 2020, netizens alleged he peed his pants based on a photograph by George Walker IV. However, it turned out to be a misinterpretation of the shadows seen on his pants.

During the 2016 presidential elections, a similarly faked photograph of Hilary Clinton circulated online. It was later proved a hoax after the original picture showing then-president Bill Clinton and then-First Lady Hilary Clinton boarding the Airforce One taken by Luke Frazza in 1996 surfaced.

Poll : 0 votes