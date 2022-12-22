Fact Check: Did the Nike Tech Kid die? TikTok hoax debunked 

Numerous TikTok users are nowadays alleging that the Nike Tech Kid has tragically passed away. In a world where social media overpowers everything, many hoaxes, from death news to dating rumors, are spread and believed.

Similarly, when a few TikTok accounts spread the word of the Nike Kid dying, many people reposted it, and soon, tributes started pouring in.

Users are sharing a video with a collection of the Nike kid model’s pictures and a news clipping that reads:

“Infamous Nike Tech Kid commits suicide”

Multiple TikTok accounts shared the news of the Kid passing away. (Image via TikTok)

The description of the clipping reads:

“At 20:34 the infamous “Nike Tech kid” sadly passed away because of suicide, investigators concluded that this was because the parents has had a violent divorce which corresponded to the situation.”

Even though there are several claims regarding the Nike Tech Kid's suicide, there are no credible sources that state that the kid has died. Neither the parents nor any leading news agency has broken any such news.

Many TikTokers also creating awareness about the fake news of Nike Tech Kid's death

The videos, which are being shared by multiple TikTok users, have the caption that states that the infamous 'Nike Tech kid' sadly passed away because of suicide. Multiple users have shared a "RIP message" with the news of the Nike model passing away.

While many people fell for this, the news has not yet been confirmed by any authentic source, like friends or family members. Moreover, the news screenshot in the video is not attributed to any news site. Hence, the authenticity of the same cannot be confirmed.

Andreas @andreas_staffe Rip Nike tech kid Rip Nike tech kid https://t.co/c3PkXkRGA3

Additionally, a user named Berat shared the video, with the text on the video that reads:

“Made it on multiple news articles.”

The caption of the video read:

“He's not dead btw and this vid is satire.. I’m sorry if you thought the vid was real.”

A TikTok user shared a video claiming that the user posted the video was a "satire." (Image via TikTok)

The kid is a Latino boy who was seen modeling for Nike ads. The boy can be seen dressed in fleece tracksuits in Nike’s online stores in mid-2022. He gained a lot of popularity after he became the subject of many memes on social media.

One should avoid falling prey to such news pieces. Even if social media platforms are full of such news, one should wait for an official confirmation before spreading it further. Millions of people fell for the news as they reshared, viewed, liked, and commented on the video.

Poll : 0 votes