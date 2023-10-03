Fact Check: Did Paw Patrol character 'Chase' transition into 'Charrisa'? Transgender claims debunked

PAW Patrol as a franchise is becoming more inclusive of queer characters. Recently, an article started making rounds that the famous character of Chase the pup, got neutered and transitioned. This is a huge deal as the show has been running for kids since 2013, and many praise it for keeping up with the time.

If the rumors were true, it would not be the first time the show has shown queer characters. Recently, in the show's spin-off, the audience was introduced to a non-binary character. While the move received backlash from right-wingers, others welcomed it as a positive change.

The show revolves around seven puppies and how they help save the day in the Adventure Bay area. Of these seven main protagonists, Chase, now Charissa, is the second member of the Patrol. She is a German Shepherd who is a bit more serious and mature than the other puppies because she is a police/security dog.

PAW Patrol's Chase did not transition into 'Charrisa'

Expand Tweet

According to The Babylon Bee, a satirical website, the show aired an episode where the much-beloved character Chase was neutered and became one of the first recognized transgender pups in the PAW Patrol universe. According to the site, the audience sees Charissa’s transition journey in the episode titled Chase Gets Neutered.

The website goes to a great length to describe the episode, starting with Chase being curious about what it would be like to wear pink, like the character Skye. The episode, as per The Babylon Bee, ends with the police dog happily leaving the veterinarian’s clinic as a female dog named Charissa.

In the episode, she apparently says:

“Charissa is on the Case-issa! I know that doesn’t rhyme, but it’s more inclusive! Woof!”

This prompts a confused Rubble to ask:

“Hey, isn’t that just Chase?”

Fortunately, Ryder has Charissa’s back, saying:

“Oh no! Someone just deadnamed you! The Paw Patrol is ready to roll!”

In the rumored ending, they all get together to arrest Rubble and send him to a reeducation facility.

The Babylon Bee ended the satirical article with 'information' that the showrunners are working towards making the show even more inclusive and an educational ground for gender ideologies for kids.

Per the website, they intend to achieve this by further exploring the episodes where a lesbian underpinning can be seen between Ryder and Skye and by introducing a storyline in which Ryder decides to become a furry.

However, none of this is true. It can be speculated that this article is a reaction to the PAW Patrol spin-off featuring a non-binary character recently.

In September, PAW Patrol's spin-off, featuring a non-binary character, angered the conservative crowd

In September 2023, Rubble & Crew featured a non-binary character named River in an episode titled The Crew Builds an Observatory.

LGBTQ activist Lindz Amer wrote the episode, and the character was voiced by a nonbinary actor, Cihang Ma. Although the identity is not directly included in the show, according to Forbes, some clues hidden in pink, white, and blue socks—the color of the transgender flag—have led many to the conclusion.

Forbes reported that many (mostly right-wing conservatives) accused “LGBTQ activists of attempting to “indoctrinate” children through media, education and events.”

Expand Tweet

PAW Patrol Negative reaction (Image via X/@robbystarbuck)

PAW Patrol Negative reaction (Image via X/@robbystarbuck)

PAW Patrol Negative reaction (Image via X/@robbystarbuck)

PAW Patrol Negative reaction (Image via X/@robbystarbuck)

Amid the controversy in September, Lindz Amer took to Instagram to write

“I wanted to write a nonbinary character that was aspirational and incredibly cool, someone for the pups (and kids at home) to look up to. They found an awesome non-binary actor to voice River and I’m so so happy about how it turned out.”

Despite such a false article, no one can deny the show is trying and succeeding in being a more inclusive space where children can explore complex ideologies in a simple manner. One can watch the show on Nickelodeon, TVO Kids, and TVO.