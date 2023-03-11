Fact Check: Is Bryan Cranston dead? Viral tweet debunked 

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston was believed to have passed away after a tweet suggested the same. Fans were heartbroken and shocked by the news. However, the announcement was simply a death hoax. The entertainer did not die in reality.

Sources claim that a Facebook post about Cranston went viral, which claimed that the actor had died at the age of 67. The statement read:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Thursday (March 09,2023), our beloved actor Bryan Cranston passed away. Bryan Cranston was born on March 7, 1956, in Canoga Park. He will be missed but not forgotten.”

The post ended with a request for likes and comments to convey fans' “sympathy and condolences.” The post was quick to go viral on the social media platform with netizens flooding the post with comments. Many expressed their shock over the news. The fact that the page which publicized the news included the name “R.I.P Bryan Cranston” as its name made the speculation more believable to fans.

Facebook is not the only platform where news of Cranston’s death has gone viral. One Twitter user, BigPutruck, posted a black and white image of the Better Call Saul actor and wrote in the tweet:

“Bryan Cranston, aged, 67, peacefully passed away this morning in his sleep. He shall now rest in peace.”

Putruck 😼 @BigPutruck Bryan Cranston, aged 67, peacefully gassed away this morning in his sleep. He shall now rest in peace. Bryan Cranston, aged 67, peacefully gassed away this morning in his sleep. He shall now rest in peace. https://t.co/uWqqaOFg79

Bryan Cranston did not pass away

Despite rumors of the Saving Private Ryan actor’s death spreading like wildfire online, Cranston is alive and well. Just two days ago on International Women's Day, he posted an advertisement for Ford that was narrated by him on social media. He also revealed that he and his wife Robin were making a donation to a women’s organization in light of the global event.

The actor seemed to be happy and well. He showed no signs of sickness. If the Drive actor had died in reality, credible media outlets would have received first-hand information from those close to the actor to verify the announcement. Spokespersons for the actor would have also taken to his social media accounts like his Instagram page, where he boasts almost five million followers, to make news of his possible passing public.

It is highly unlikely that the actor has died in real life.

This is not the first time a celebrity has fallen prey to such death hoaxes. Several high-profile media personalities, including Will Smith, Oprah, Adam Sandler, Daniel Radcliffe and Elton John amongst others, have become victims of internet death hoaxes.

When it comes to any kind of breaking news, it is important to verify the same with credible news outlets as netizens can spread false information purely for online popularity.

Most recently, Bryan Cranston made headlines after sharing why he believes Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan can be interpreted as racist. He revealed that African-Americans have never experienced a “great in America.” The actor opined that if one is trying to make the country “great again,” they can do so only by “not including them.”

