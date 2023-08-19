Fact Check: Is Clancy Brown dead? Mr Krabs voice actor dies aged 79

Clancy Brown is believed to have passed away. Clancy is a well-known face among the public for his work voicing Mr. Krabs in SpongeBob SquarePants. However, it has been confirmed that Brown is not the one who has died.

The person who has died is Jurgen Kluckert, who gives his voice in German for the same character from SpongeBob SquarePants. Kluckert died on Wednesday, August 16; he was 79 years old.

Clancy Brown is confirmed to be alive (Image via TheCartoonBase/Twitter)

The names of Clancy Brown and Jurgen Kluckert are commonly associated with Mr. Krabs, and both of them have been equally praised over the years.

Clancy Brown has worked in various other shows apart from SpongeBob SquarePants

Clancy Brown is known for his flawless work in films and TV series. However, he is mostly known for voicing Mr. Krabs since 1999 in the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants.

Clancy's character in the series is the owner of a fast food restaurant called Krusty Krab, and his daughter Pearl also lives with him. He avoids using his money frequently and does not care about what happens to his employees. However, his rival Plankton, who was previously his best friend, adds to his problems.

SpongeBob SquarePants first aired in 1999. There have been a total of 13 seasons so far, with 292 episodes. The show has received a positive response overall, and a few films have also been made between 2004 and 2020.

Clancy Brown started his career with the crime drama film Bad Boys, released in 1983. He has been featured in John Wick: Chapter 4, released this year.

The Mandalorian and Emergence are also included in his filmography. He has two more shows in the lineup, Gen V and Penguin, which are scheduled to be released in 2023 and 2024.

Netizens express their grief over the death of Jurgen Kluckert

Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes after reports of Jurgen Kluckert's death went viral on social media. In a Facebook post, comedian Ruthe Fahrt wrote that he once shared the stage with Kluckert. Ruthe described Kluckert as a polite and collegiate person.

Kluckert's cause of death has not been disclosed by anyone so far. However, netizens have been sharing their reactions, expressing their shock.

Netizens paid tribute on Twitter (Image via The Cartoon Base/Twitter)

Jurgen completed his graduation from the Ernst Busch State Drama School and later moved to East Germany. He started working in the dubbing studio most of the time.

He pursued his career as an actor on different German TV shows. English actors like Danny Glover and Robbie Coltrane are a few of those for whom Kluckert dubbed in his career. He was known for his work in SpongeBob SquarePants, where he used to dub in German for Mr. Krabs.

As mentioned earlier, Clancy Brown, who has voiced Mr. Krabs in English, is not dead.