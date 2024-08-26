Fact Check: Is the fur trout real or fake? Viral online pictures debunked

Facebook page Casper Planet, on August 24, 2024, claimed that the supposedly extinct fur trout fish had been rediscovered in Wyoming. They stated that the animal was spotted for the first time in 50 years in the waters.

However, it is worth noting that the fish does not exist in reality, and it has certainly not been rediscovered after going extinct.

In the social media post, it was alleged that the fish was spotted for the first time since the 1970s. The fisherman who first spotted the supposedly extinct animal was not revealed to netizens. It was also revealed that the extinct animal would be preserved and mounted.

The Facebook post also read:

“The rediscovery of the fur trout brings hope that this species may still exist in Wyoming’s waters, raising questions about the possibility of a small, surviving population. Wildlife experts are now considering what steps might be taken to protect the fur trout and ensure that this isn’t the last time it graces Wyoming’s streams.”

The social media post also shared pictures of the fur trout which appeared to be surrounded by white fur.

The Facebook post had amassed over 14,000 reactions, over 4000 comments, and nearly 7000 shares. Despite the post going viral, it is worth noting that the fur trout fish does not exist in reality, and the news of it being rediscovered was circulated by a social media page that specialized in satirical news.

The fur trout fish does not exist in reality

Facebook page Casper Planet was the first to share the news of the fur trout fish’s rediscovery. If one reads the ‘Intro’ of the social media page, they have clearly stated that all the news they share is purely satirical in nature, which would mean that nothing is true. The ‘Intro’ reads:

“Delivering the Snews that doesn’t matter directly to your Snews feed. Did we say this is satire? Satire, satire, humor, satire and opinion, names/ locations are make up.”

Furthermore, if one researches the fur trout fish, also known as the “fur-bearing trout” fish, online, they will learn that the animal is purely fictional. The Fandom website revealed that the animal is a “fictional character” created in North America.

They stated that the story behind the animal (which does not exist in reality) reveals that the fish was found in extremely cold waters where the trout had to evolve and produce a thick coat of fur to “maintain its body heat.” Other theories about the fish’s fur revealed that they existed due to:

“four jugs of hair tonic being spilled into the Arkansas river.”

The Fur-Bearing Trout website also claimed that the fish was first discovered by Scottish people who emigrated to Canada during the 17th century. They also said:

“Fur-Bearing trouts mounted as trophies can be found hanging on walls throught the Great Lakes region of North America.”

Despite a website about the fish existing, it is important to note that the animal does not exist in reality.

As several websites have confirmed that the fish is not real, it is safe to say that it was not rediscovered in Wyoming as Casper Planet claimed.

