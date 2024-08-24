Why is everyone using the word demure? Meaning behind latest internet TikTok trend explained

TikTok has recently witnessed the popularity of another trend called 'demure.' The word went viral on August 2, 2024, after TikTok user Jools Lebron posted a video using the word, that has received millions of views as of now, and other users eventually started using it for their content. Lebron was heard saying in the clip:

"See how I do my makeup for work? Very demure, very mindful. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work. See how I look? Very presentable."

Lebron continued to create similar videos in the next few days where she used the word for different situations, including the time when she ordered food. The trend was also being followed by well-known faces such as Kim Kardashian and Hayley Kalil.

The hashtag for the word has also gained recognition since August 5 and it was also on the headlines since there was a debate on who originally started the trend. Notably, another TikTok creator named Selyna claimed that she first posted a video with the word in 2021.

Multiple TikTok users started supporting Lebron when Selyn alleged that the former stole the trend for her. While Selyn's claims are yet to be verified, there has been another confusion regarding the meaning of the word since it refers to different things in the real world.

However, the common meaning has been taken from Merriam-Webster, which states that the word is an adjective that could refer to being modest, reserved, or serious. Another meaning has also emerged which says that demure is a part of Ball culture and the Ballroom scene, an underground LGBTQ+ subculture that originally came out from drag performances.

Jools Lebron elaborates on the meaning of the word demure

As mentioned, Jools Lebron was the one who started the 'demure' trend on TikTok. While the word has been used by millions of users on the platform, Lebron explained the meaning as she appeared on CBS Mornings on August 17, 2024, and said:

"Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world."

Lebron also revealed that the idea developed with another video where she did not apply any makeup on her face and went to work. She said that she was referring to the fact that she was not looking similar to a clown. She continued to address the meaning of the word, stating that it also refers to a way of living life and added:

"We're all like in this; we're unified, like nothing has to be so serious. Nothing has to be so aggressive. Like everything could just be very cute. Where, you know, we don't do too much. We only do a little bit. I'm not crazy with it. I'm very demure."

Lebron even expressed her happiness with how people are using the trend, saying that she has met girls who were trans like her and encouraged everyone to find a meaning of the word based on how an individual has preferred to live over the years.

Meanwhile, TikTok analytics have stated that the demure hashtag has been used in more than 285,000 videos until now. It has also contributed to making Lebron a popular face as she has been invited to different events in New York City.

