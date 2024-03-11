Fact Check: Is Lionel Messi present at the the Oscars 2024? Jimmy Fallon's acknowledgement, explained

On March 10, 2024, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel gave a shoutout to Messi during his opening monologue for the 96th Academy Awards. Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the ceremony honored films released in 2023 in 23 categories.

Kimmel's fourth time hosting the ceremony, the comedian named Messi during his opening speech. Did the Argentine football player Lionel Messi really attend the Oscars on Sunday?

Lionel Messi did not attend the 2024 Oscars

Although Messi was present in the audience during the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, it was not the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi who was in attendance. The Messi that Jimmy Kimmel referred to was the border collie from the Best Picture nominated film Anatomy of a Fall.

With a name so famous, it is plausible that many people may associate the name with the football player while watching the Academy Awards ceremony, especially if they have not watched Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall. However, the scene-stealing dog represented his film at the ceremony, not Lionel Messi.

The dog made news recently when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the border collie would not be attending the Oscars show following complaints from several studio companies. Messi made headlines after his appearance at the annual pre-Oscars nominees' luncheon in February.

This led several fans to react strongly on social media, criticizing the companies and the Academy's decision to disallow the dog from attending the ceremony. However, Jimmy Kimmel's monologue revealed that border collie was indeed present during the ceremony. Dressed in a bow tie, the canine was seated amongst the audience.

Fans were delighted to witness Messi's presence at the Oscars. Many took to social media to express their joy and excitement.

Anatomy of a Fall was nominated for five Academy Awards. Starring Sandra Hüller, the legal drama focuses on a court case where a writer is accused of murdering her husband. Messi, who played the family pet Snoop, won the Palm Dog Award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.