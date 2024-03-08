Why is Anatomy of a Fall's Messi the Dog not allowed at the Oscars? Details explored

Anatomy of a Fall was one of the best films of this year, boasting a cast that includes the now famous border collie Messi, who has since been an active part of the festival circuit. With the Justin Triet film expected to win big in this weekend's Academy Award, the event will sadly miss out on Messi, the dog, who already made the Oscar luncheon special.

But it will be a one-time thing, as the adorable border collie is set to miss out on the primary event because of some complaints by production companies of other massive films. This comes as a shock, as the ceremony has a history of bringing in animals, especially when they have been part of the nominated films.

However, production companies of other films have reportedly been displeased with Messi's presence, claiming that his attendance gave Anatomy of a Fall an advantage during the voting window. This has also sparked a lot of negative reactions on social media platforms like X.

Anatomy of a Fall's Messi the Dog thrills at the Oscar luncheon but will not likely make it to the main event

Anatomy of a Fall's adorable Messi was the shining star of the Oscar luncheon event, where the border collie bonded with several A-list stars, with clips about their interactions going viral all around the world. The cute dog was seen with Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, and Bradley Cooper, often stealing the limelight from the stars.

His trainer and mom, Laura Martin, said about the same:

"The big moment was with Billie Eilish, who bonded with Messi for almost 10 minutes...They were hugging and petting and they really had a vibe. Then Bradley Cooper bumped into him in the hallway. The dog went right to him, so they also had a connection."

He has also been a part of the film's award circuit, beginning in Cannes. Martin previously told The Hollywood Reporter:

"All of this attention began at Cannes...There were a few interviews in France...but what we’ve been experiencing here in America — with the attention to this dog and his acting — it’s beyond anything we anticipated. It’s probably the maximum that you can accomplish in this field."

Messi was seen as the companion of Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner), who played the role of a blind child. The border collie's subtle portrayal and meaningful contribution meant that he was already a standout in the film. But it seems he is a bigger standout in real life.

But the beloved pet will not attend the Oscars because some production companies complained that bringing him in gave Anatomy of a Fall an unfair advantage in voting, resulting in the makers keeping him away from the main event.

This is the first time something like this is happening, as animals have previously joined in the ceremony, with even a doppelganger of the donkey in Banshees of Inisherin making an appearance last year on stage.

Anatomy of a Fall has already bagged several big awards, while its little star, Messi, has won the Palm Dog Award after the film's premiere this year. The film is also the hot favorite for Best International Feature going into this year's Academy Awards.