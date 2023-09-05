Fact Check: Is the Lizzo McDonald's meal real? Viral post sparks wild reactions online

A social media post claiming American singer Lizzo is having her own McDonald's meal has been making rounds on the internet. On September 3, a Facebook handle named Ingestible Memes shared a post claiming that the 35-year-old star is having her own "Lizzo meal" at the famed fast food restaurant. As per the post, the alleged meal would consist of "10 burgers, 95 nuggets, and six diet cokes." The viral post also cites an alleged quote from Lizzo, that said:

"I'm so happy my daily meal will be a part of McDonald's."

However, the viral post is Fake since the Juice singer previously admitted that she stopped eating fast food years ago after fans slammed her for her weight. In a since-deleted June 2023 post, she wrote:

"I JUST logged on … and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis. It's really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat 'lots of fast food.' I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO … I'm tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t."

Nevertheless, the post convinced several internet users that the singer was actually launching her own meal, which comes after she faced huge backlash on the alleged allegations of s*xual and racial discrimination by her former dancers.

Internet reacts to Lizzo's viral McDonald's post

After the fake post about Lizzo launching her own meal at McDonald's went viral, Internet was shocked. Several users mocked the meal and gave wild reactions making fun of the quantity, stating they could have this for their family. Others called it a "heart attack" meal and specifically made fun of the diet coke mentioned in the offerings menu.

Screenshot of Facebook users remarking on the About Damn Time singer's fake McDonald's meal. (Photo via @Ingestible Memes/Facebook)

The mockery comes after Lizzo was recently spotted in a racy black outfit while partying with her friends in Malibu over the Labor Day weekend. The singer showed off her curves in a sheer net tank dress with a black bra and panties underneath.

As of writing, Lizzo has not said anything about the fake viral post about her own McDonald's meal.