Fact Check: Is the picture of PewDiePie's son real? Viral tweet debunked as memes erupt online

A recent rumor that was making its rounds on Twitter stated that YouTuber PewDiePie's wife Marzia Kjellberg gave birth to their child. The tweet, which was shared on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, left a lot of netizens confused. It claimed that Marzia gave birth to a baby of a different ethnicity to her Italian heritage and PewDiePie's Scottish heritage. However, it was later revealed that it was a parody and not true. The baby wasn't PewDiePie and Marzia's kid.

When people saw the tweet, they described it as bizarre and unusual with some even saying that it could be explained by adoption or if an IVF donor was involved. The original tweet, which was shared by a user @goryphoto, had over 5000 retweets, including quote retweets and over 78.1K likes.

People on the short-media sharing app were left thoroughly confused about the news of the baby as the YouTuber and his wife announced that they were pregnant in February 2023. They claimed that it was too early for them to be having the baby even as others seemed to be believing the rumor.

Several social media users understood the rumor to be true and were convinced that the famous YouTuber was the father of a child of a different race.

PewDiePie does not have any children yet

As mentioned earlier PewDiePie isn't the father of the child in the tweet, although the YouTuber's wife is pregnant with their first child. However, the rumor that was shared on Twitter is just that and isn't true.

Additionally, the account that shared the tweet is a parody made by a meme account. Despite this clarification, the rumor received a lot of traction and the YouTuber's fans reacted with mixed comments on Twitter. While some claimed that the baby couldn't have been the YouTuber's baby, others said that the baby could have been adopted.

PewDiePie and Marzia are expecting a baby

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, and his wife Marzia, made the announcement that they were pregnant on February 5, 2023. In an Instagram video, they shared images and videos of the baby's ultrasound and the YouTuber even spoke about Marzia's cravings.

While the couple didn't announce their due date, they did say that they had been keeping Marzia's pregnancy a secret since November 2022. With this information, the YouTuber's fans were in disbelief that the couple would have their baby so soon.

Additionally, three weeks ago, Marzia also shared a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption "24 weeks," which only proved that the rumor was just that - a rumor.

PewDiePie is a Swedish YouTuber who has more than 111 million subscribers on the platform. While he competed with the Indian music record label T-series to become the most subscribed YouTube channel, the label managed to gain more followers.

Although the Swedish YouTuber's milestones have been few and far in between as the years go by, he is still one of the highest-ranked YouTubers. He may have become less active with making videos, but he is still loved by his loyal fans.

PewDiePie and his Italian businesswoman wife Marzia married in 2019 and relocated to Japan a year before that, in 2018. They wanted to escape the pressures that came with their fame.

This is not the first time that untrue reports and rumors have been circulated about famous celebrities. NBA star LeBron James has been the victim of rumors in multiple instances. The majority of these reports are sent around with the intention of gaining some traction on the internet.

