On September 2, 2024, Clarence White posted a photo on Snapchat leaving fans confused, and questioning if he was finally getting married to his longtime partner, Queen Naija. As White uploaded a picture of Queen Naija holding a “Bride to Be” bash, many started speculating that the two are finally tying the knot.

As many comments came flooding in, Queen Naija posted a clarification denying the speculations, as she clarified:

“This is clearly trolling lol. but even if it was real, look at how ppl find something negative regardless. that's why I'm going to the courthouse."

Naija responds to the speculations of the masses as many were convinced that the social media personality was getting married to her long-time boyfriend. (Image via Instagram)

This is not the first time that Queen Naija and Clarence White’s followers have asked them to formalize their relationship, as the couple has been together since 2017, and have been living together for four years.

The duo also share a child, who was born in 2020. However, as per National Today, the couple is already engaged but has not yet declared their date of wedding.

“I would definitely leave” — Queen Naija’s old statement revisited as she and White uploaded a YouTube video sharing relationship advice

Queen Naija and Clarence White have been together for more than 7 years, and have often been asked when they are getting married. However, in a YouTube video uploaded on their joint channel on May 9, 2024, the couple gave their two cents to their followers as many shared their relationship issues, and Naija and Clarence tried to resolve them.

In the video, one fan’s message was about her being her boyfriend for 10 years and stated that in spite of the long relationship, her boyfriend has not asked her to marry him yet. To this, Queen Naija responded by saying:

“After 10 years… 10 years.. After 10 years, and y’all been together for 4 years, so y’all do hot experience of living together.”

She then asked Clarence, what he thought about the fan’s situation, to which White commented and said:

“You should probably have a conversation with him and see if he has that in his head or is he planning to do it or not. I don’t know, maybe there’s something stopping him with that.”

Queen then stated how she “would definitely leave” if her man did not ask her to get married to him even after being together for 10 years. She then advised the fan:

“After 10 years, I would definitely leave. Maybe you need to break up with your boyfriend to find your husband.”

However, the statement by Queen Naija prompted a lot of response from the masses, as many stated how the couple, Naija and Clarence have too not married each other, even though they have been together for many years.

On the other hand, the recent photo posted by Clarence on Snapchat also made many social media users respond to it, by stating how they should not feel pressured by social media to get married. However, there were also a number of people who thought that it was a wedding announcement by the couple, and got excited about the same.

Nonetheless, the couple has not yet officially declared anything pertaining to their wedding yet, and has kept their relationship and future plans under wraps.

