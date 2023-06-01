Who is Clarence White? Queen Naija's toe video leaves netizens disturbed

American social media personality Clarence White and rising R&B singer Queen Naija left netizens appalled by sharing an intimate video online. Naija shared the slightly explicit video of Clarence mouthing her toes on her Instagram story on May 31. In the video, she and Clarence could be seen inside a swimming pool.

The internet was quite disturbed by the couple, leaving no place for privacy and boldly sharing such a racy moment for everyone else to see.

Internet criticized Queen Naija and Clarence White for posting a video of an intimate moment. (Image via Instagram/@The Shared Room)

In May, Naija's ex-husband, Chris Sails, sparked cheating speculations when he accused Clarence of cheating on Naija. In a YouTube interview, Chris said he believes Clarence White is not faithful to Naija. He added that he had heard stories and alleged that Clarance disappeared with some girls at a yacht party hosted by American YouTuber Kai Cenat.

Calling the stories "crazy," Clarence brushed off the cheating speculation and said that Chris hated him. However, after Naija shared the lewd video, some people said that Chris was probably trying his best to prove his innocence. A few also criticized Naija for still being with him despite the cheating allegations.

Clarence White and Queen Naija share a son together

Clarence White is known for his YouTube vlogs and his clothing line. He owns two channels on YouTube and creates vlogs along with Queen Naija. The two started dating back in 2017 and welcomed their son in 2020.

He created his YouTube channel "ClarenceNYC TV" in July 2017, where he has over two million subscribers. Clarence White primarily posts videos on his travel diaries, challenges, pranks, storytimes, and reactions. He also announced the news of Naija's pregnancy with their child through a vlog on his channel.

The 29-year-old YouTuber started "Designed by White," his clothing line, in 2017. Initially, he only launched shirts, but by August 2018, Clarence released an exclusive streetwear collection. The range includes hoodies, sweatshirts, signature graphic hats, and other original clothing.

In July 2018, Clarence White launched his second channel, "Royal Family," on YouTube. This channel also hosts similar content to that of his other channel. Most of his vlogs on this channel documented Naija's pregnancy journey, the gender-reveal party, the birth of their baby, etc. The channel was later named "Queen & Clarence."

Netizens react to Queen and Clarence's intimate video

After Naija posted the Instagram story, The Shared Room reposted the video on Instagram, and netizens flocked to the comment section to criticize the couple and their uncensored behavior.

Internet reacts to Clarence and Naija's raunchy video. (Image via Instagram/The Shared Room)

Internet reacts to Clarence and Naija's raunchy video. (Image via Instagram/The Shared Room)

Internet reacts to Clarence and Naija's raunchy video. (Image via Instagram/The Shared Room)

Internet reacts to Clarence and Naija's raunchy video. (Image via Instagram/The Shared Room)

Internet reacts to Clarence and Naija's raunchy video. (Image via Instagram/The Shared Room)

Internet reacts to Clarence and Naija's raunchy video. (Image via Instagram/The Shared Room)

Internet reacts to Clarence and Naija's raunchy video. (Image via Instagram/The Shared Room)

Internet reacts to Clarence and Naija's raunchy video. (Image via Instagram/The Shared Room)

Internet reacts to Clarence and Naija's raunchy video. (Image via Instagram/The Shared Room)

The Shared Room deleted the post later on. Neither Naija nor Clarence has addressed the backlash yet, and the duo seemed to be enjoying their time together, as it appeared on their Instagram updates.

Poll : 0 votes