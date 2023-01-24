All you need to know about Baskin-Robbins’ new Gender reveal cake line-up

The unveiling of three new ice cream cakes from Baskin-Robbins allows soon-to-be parents to celebrate their baby's gender reveal party. They are available as the Oreo Cookie Oh Baby! Ice Cream Cake, the What’s the Scoop? Gender Reveal Cake and the Heart Scoops Gender Reveal Cake.

Here's a rundown of the three newly introduced Baskin-Robbins ice cream cakes, especially for soon-to-be mothers:

OREO Cookie Oh Baby! Ice Cream Cake

When the cake is carved, a layer of pink or blue frosting reveals whether the baby is a girl or a boy. This cake is decked out with GOLDEN OREO Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches created with Cotton Candy Ice Cream, sprinkle-infused icing, and an elegant Oh Baby! topper.

What’s the Scoop? Gender Reveal Cake

When the cake is carved, a layer of pink or blue frosting reveals whether the baby is a girl or a boy! This cake has sugar, spice, and everything wonderful, with Cotton Candy Ice Cream in a sugar cone and an elegant Oh Baby! topper.

Heart Scoops Gender Reveal Cake

Is it pink or blue? Follow your instincts! With the Heart Scoops Gender Reveal Cake, you may share a wonderful occasion with family and friends. When you slice into this cake, a layer of pink or blue frosting reveals the gender of the baby.

All three gender-reveal ice cream cakes are now available at select Baskin-Robbins shops nationwide and may be personalized with your preferred cake and ice cream flavors. There may be different levels of participation.

A brief history of Baskin-Robbins

The largest ice cream specialty store chain in the world was started in Glendale, California, in 1945 by brothers-in-law and ice cream lovers Irvine "Irv" Robbins and Burton "Burt" Baskin.

Baskin gained notoriety for making ice cream for his fellow American Navy men during World War II. Robbins, on the other hand, worked at his father's ice cream shop throughout his teenage years. After Burt's return from the war, the two men were able to fulfill their dream of opening a family-friendly ice cream shop.

The brand is still on the front edge of ice cream industry innovation. The restaurant company originally offered dairy-free ice cream, light, reduced-fat, no sugar added, and firm scoop frozen yogurt on its menu in 2009.

Additionally, the company releases a brand new Flavor of the Month each month so that customers may always experience something new with the company's signature pink spoon.

