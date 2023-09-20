Fact Check: Is the skinwalkers in Ohio 2023 video real? Viral TikTok conspiracy claim explored

In mid-September, a video showcasing a school going on lockdown due to the presence of “skinwalkers” on campus went viral online. At the same, students were seen taking safety precautions as they waited for further instructions. The clip has been making its rounds across various social media platforms. Despite the video claiming that the students were sheltering from the creature, it is not true.

TikTok user @killerclownstiktok was the first to post the video online. At the time of writing this article, the clip and other versions of the video had amassed over 30 million views. The video read:

“reports of skinwalkers sighted at school in ohio September 17th 2023”

In the video, an announcement can be heard:

"Please pardon the interruption. At this time, we are going to ask the students and staff to conduct an internal lockdown. I repeat, this is not a drill. Please proceed to internal lockdown. 911 has been called, remain in internal lockdown unless instructed otherwise.”

Teachers can also be seen guiding the students to safety, as many look perplexed.

The clip was posted to YouTube as well. One YouTuber described the video as “Skinwalkers Sighted at school in Ohio September 18th 2023.”

Despite the video looking very much real, it is not.

The skinwalkers in an Ohio school video is not real

According to LegendsofAmerica, a skinwalker in the Navajo culture refers to “a type of harmful witch who has the ability to turn into, possess, or disguise themselves as an animal.”

The video is certainly fake as the creature is not real, and they resemble other fictional creatures, including unicorns, Bigfoot, the Lock Ness Monster, chupacabra, etc. Furthermore, the video was taken on 17 September, which is a Sunday, and US schools are generally closed on the weekends.

As the video made its rounds on different TikTok accounts, one could hear the announcement mentioned that there was “a man with a weapon.” There were no mentions of skinwalkers. It seems like the recording was actually of students practicing emergency protocols in the case of an active shooter inside the building.

After doing a reverse image search of the first clip of the TikTok video, it was found that it was from a video that was several years old. There is also no other proof available online that the creatures were roaming the Ohio school’s hallways.

No news publication has reported about the occurrence. Hence, it is safe to say that the video is false.

Furthermore, the @killerclownstiktok TikTok account uploaded more videos about skinwalkers in Ohio schools. The account often posts horror-themed content.