"I'm officially a believer": 2013 Mississippi Bigfoot video takes netizens by surprise

A video of a Bigfoot/Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi from nine years ago resurfaced online around August 20, 2023, among recent Google trends, taking netizens by surprise. Even some skeptics who didn't believe in the existence of Sasquatch were convinced that the creature currently exists.

Expand Tweet

The video, uploaded on YouTube by Josh Highcliff on October 29, 2013, seemingly showed a mysterious creature hidden by the small bushes in front of the camera. The creature could be heard moving and towards the end of the video, when it appeared to stand up, almost seeming as tall as a human being.

This scared Josh, who then stopped recording.

In the caption of the video, Josh Highcliff mentioned that he watched the creature ripping the bark off a trunk of a tree and throwing it around on the ground. He was not certain of what he saw in the woods, and therefore asked viewers for help to identify the creature.

In the comments section of his video, one user stated that watching the video made them officially believe in Bigfoot.

Netizens are stunned after watching resurfaced video of Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi. (Image via YouTube/Josh Highcliff)

Internet left surprised after Bigfoot video from Mississippi resurfaces

Netizens had an amusing reaction to Josh Highcliff's video, which many believed had possibly captured a Bigfoot all those years ago. Several people wrote that the sound of ripping off the trunk made it more obvious that it was not a known animal or a human pretending to be an ape, but was a Bigfoot, given its superhuman strength.

Netizens are stunned after watching resurfaced video of Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi. (Image via YouTube/Josh Highcliff)

Netizens are stunned after watching resurfaced video of Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi. (Image via YouTube/Josh Highcliff)

Netizens are stunned after watching resurfaced video of Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi. (Image via YouTube/Josh Highcliff)

Netizens are stunned after watching resurfaced video of Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi. (Image via YouTube/Josh Highcliff)

Netizens are stunned after watching resurfaced video of Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi. (Image via YouTube/Josh Highcliff)

Netizens are stunned after watching resurfaced video of Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi. (Image via YouTube/Josh Highcliff)

Netizens are stunned after watching resurfaced video of Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi. (Image via YouTube/Josh Highcliff)

Netizens are stunned after watching resurfaced video of Sasquatch sighting in Mississippi. (Image via YouTube/Josh Highcliff)

What Josh said about the Bigfoot sighting

Josh Highcliffe shared that he saw the mysterious creature thought to be a Bigfoot on October 24, 2013, around 6 pm on his hunting property, situated about 9 miles west of Mississippi's Tunica.

The YouTuber continued that he was outside to hunt hogs and was sitting somewhere in the swamp, which was not far away from the road, when he heard a noise behind the tree where he was sitting. He initially thought it was the hogs, but when he turned around, he could not believe his own eyes.

Josh Highcliff described the creature that he spotted as a "huge black thing" which crouched down by a dead cypress tree at a distance of about 50 yards. He shared that he saw the creature's broad shoulders, adding that it appeared to be digging out the tree's stump.

Expand Tweet

Josh also wrote how his first instinct told him to run as the thought of recording the scene did not strike him initially. But he said that nobody would have believed him, so he took out his iPhone and started capturing the creature.

When a truck drove down the road nearby, the creature stood up, making Josh finally run away. He added that it was not a bear and asked viewers at the end if anyone had seen anything similar in Mississippi.

Reported Sasquatch sightings in the U.S.

Rumors surrounding the existence of a large, humanlike hairy creature date back hundreds of years. And despite multiple people reporting about sighting this creature, there hasn't yet been confirmation about its existence.

Most of the Sasquatch sightings usually took place in the Pacific Northwest, which is far from the swamps in Mississippi, where the YouTuber recorded this video. As per the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization's record, 445 alleged sightings in California and 676 in Washington have been reported.