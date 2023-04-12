"Cross between armadillo and a raccoon": Texas Park mystery animal sparks lively debate on social media 

Texas Park officials were left baffled last weekend when a "mystery animal" was captured on camera by a park visitor in the Rio Grande Valley. According to park officials, the visitor's photo of the unidentified creature left them perplexed and unable to identify the animal's species, which then led them to release a bunch of pictures and videos of the mystery animal, asking for help from the netizens.

Sharing the images, Texas Park officials wrote:

"We’re scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature. Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise. Regardless, it’s thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat."

Soon after the image was released asking for help from netizens, it sparked frenzy amongst them, who began sharing their responses instantly. While many responses made sense, others were hilarious. One social media user funnily responded and called the spotted animal a "cross between armadillo and raccoon."

Social media users speculated about the animal and shared tons of responses guessing what the "mystery animal" could be. (Image via Facebook)

The park later updated its Facebook post a few days later and updated how they think the mystery animal is an American Badger. They also talked about the animal being different from Honey Badgers, which are mostly found in Africa and Asia. American badgers, meanwhile, are mostly found in Canada, the USA, and Mexico.

"Clearly a chupacabra": Social media users debate over mysterious animal caught on camera in Texas Park

The internet is abuzz with speculation after a "mystery animal" was caught on camera in a Texas park. Social media users have been analyzing the image in an attempt to identify the enigmatic creature. While some have taken a serious approach, examining the animal's features and behavior, others have responded with humor, leading to a flood of hilarious reactions that have gone viral.

While the original image has over 1500 comments, more than 350 people have also shared it on their feeds. Check out how netizens have responded to the picture posted by Texas Park below:

After the major reveal, Texas Parks and Wildlife described the American badger as a stout, wide-girthed, and long-haired creature belonging to the Mustelid family. These small carnivores play a crucial role in regulating the number of rodents by preying on them. Speaking about the animal, the park wrote:

"While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behaviour), this is part of their natural range.”

At the moment, the park has not informed whether the animal is still in the park or if it was seen later. The same needs to be addressed to know more about the same.

