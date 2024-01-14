Fact check: Is Yun Ha-jeong set to join the Single’s Inferno Season 4 jury panel? Viral social media claim explored

As of January 12, 2024, speculations have been going around that Single’s Inferno season 3 participant Yun Ha-jeong will be appearing as a panelist for Single’s Inferno season 4. The purported news has been disseminated by fans on social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Fans are enthusiastic about the potential of two past finalists becoming panelists.

Many people think Yun Ha-jeong will be captivating and are delighted to hear that the program will return for a fourth season. This belief among the netizens stems from a previous season's returning participant, who joined the cast as a panelist, which is another unique feature of Season 3. DEX, commonly referred to as Kim Jin-young was a panelist on Single's Inferno 3 and a participant in Single's Inferno 2.

Yun Ha-jeong background information revealed by producers of Single's Inferno 3 amidst rumors of her joining season 4 jury

Netflix hasn't yet made any announcements either about the renewal of Single's Inferno 4 or Yun Ha-jeong returning to the sets of the show as the panelist. The particular post that has been circulating as an alleged confirmation that Ha-jeong was approved as a jury member for the upcoming season is presumably from the X account of Asian American news site NextShark.

However, the authenticity of the aforementioned speculation made by the Asian-American site is yet to be determined.

Considering how Kim Jin-young, aka DEX, gained notoriety after participating in season 2, viewers of the popular dating program are betting on Ha-jeong to follow in the same footsteps. Since she has garnered an equal amount of fan-following and love from netizens similar to DEX, viewers have started weighing the speculation made by Nextshark.

Their immense interest in Ha-jeong and her background urged the show's producers to disclose details about her profession in great detail. Producers of Single's Inferno 3 revealed participant Yun Ha-jeong, who had previously claimed to be an average office worker, appeared to be affiliated with a modeling agency in South Korea.

On January 11, 2024, Ten Asia News convened with producers Kim Jae-won and Kim Jung-hyun to discuss in-depth the development and contestants of the well-liked reality dating program Single's Inferno 3.

Kim Jae-won, another producer of Single's Inferno 3, clarified that Yun Ha-jeong does, in fact, work as an employee for a garment firm owned by her family. Additionally, she is also exploring a modeling profession simultaneously. The producer said that after appearing on the show and getting attention, even those with regular employment begin considering different career options.

Producer Kim Jae-won mentioned to Ten Asia that as the contestants become well-known, they inevitably consider pursuing other careers. Although one cannot predict how the general response will turn out, the production company often advises against ignoring their primary employment and hopes that they don't drastically alter after the performance.

Producer Kim Jae-won said:

"It is true Ha-jeong works for a clothing company run by her family. She is actually working, not just at the company, but is also simultaneously pursuing a career as a model. Even people with ordinary jobs start thinking about other career paths after they appear on the show and receive attention. When they gain recognition, they naturally consider other professions as options in their lives. So we usually advise not to neglect their main job since you never know how public attention will turn out and we tell them we hope they don't change their life so dramatically (after the show)."

Meanwhile, the veracity of the rumors about Yun Ha-jeong returning to Single's Inferno 4 as a jury member alongside actress Lee Da-hee, Kyun-hyun, and other existing emcees is undetermined. Nevertheless, viewers are excited regarding the prospects considering the love and positive response Yun Ha-jeong garnered from the audience due to her authenticity in Single's Inferno 3.

Producer Kim Jung-hyun of Single's Inferno 3 clarifies that majority of female contestants are from beauty pageants

On the show, many of the candidates attracted a lot of attention. Specifically, many of the female competitors had previously competed in beauty pageants. Producer Kim Jung-hyun clarified that they weren't primarily searching for competitors from beauty pageants.

It was discovered that they were all previous contestants in beauty pageants when the production crew conducted a social media search and sent direct messages.

As reported by the media outlet Ten Asia, Producer Kim Jung-hyun said:

"We didn't specifically look for beauty pageant contestants. We searched through social media and sent DM, and it turned out they were former beauty pageant participants."

He continued by adding:

"Many people are hesitant about exposing themselves to the public and are shy about standing in front of the cameras. However, beauty pageant contestants aren't uncomfortable standing in the public's eye. So, I think that's why there were quite a few of them."

A forthright and intense dating reality program, Single's Inferno 3, was completed recently. The show takes place on an isolated island dubbed Inferno Island, from which only couples are permitted to depart. Season 3 finished with four couples departing the island: Choi Hye-seon & Lee Gwan-hee, Ahn Min-young & Lee Jin-seok, Kim Gyu-ri & Park Min-kyu, and Yoo Si-eun & Choi Min-woo.

However, the fan-favourite Yun Ha-jeong was not fortunate enough to leave the island with her preferred partner at the end of season 3. Alongside her contestants, Son Won-ik, Choi Min-ji, and Yun Ha-bin were the ones who weren't that lucky in love either. However, outside the show, all the contestants are in touch with one another, and viewers are swooning over their friendships.

Viewers are waiting for Netflix to confirm the renewal of season 4 and the jury members as well. Excitement is in the air as several netizens have expressed positive engagement to the rumor of Yun Ha-jeong returning as a jury member for the next season.