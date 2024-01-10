"Love the outpouring of love": Single's Inferno 3 cast sharing behind the scene photographs has fans swooning over their friendships

Netflix's dating reality show, Single's Inferno 3 called it a wrap by releasing the last episode of its show on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 5 pm KST. Fans and viewers of the show rejoiced, as they came across behind-the-scene breadcrumbs of the friendship between the cast.

This started when cast members Lee Jin-seok, Ahn Min-young, Yun Ha-bin, Min-kyu, Ha-jeong, Son Won-ik, and Si-eun of Single's Inferno 3 were sighted at Gwan-hee's basketball game on January 2, 2024.

Recently, an X user, @ryushincenter, posted a screenshot of Choi Hye-seon's Instagram post, where she thanked her cast members for making Single's Inferno a memorable experience. Fans were delighted to see Choi Min-woo and Yoo Si-eun comment on the post expressing their love for Hye-seon.

Due to its intense and gripping elements, Single's Inferno, which made its debut in 2021, quickly became one of Netflix's most popular reality TV series. On a barren island known as "Inferno," 12 competitors battle it out in pairs through tasks. Following their matching, a desirable pair is taken to "Paradise," a posh hotel where they may get to know one another without any constraints.

In addition to the tension and coupling, a group of panellists, comprising comedian Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, rapper Hanhae, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, and YouTuber and Single's Inferno season 2 alum Dex, provide their opinions on the programme.

"Unseen photo of them hanging out": Fans of Single's Inferno 3 cheer to see most of contestants being close friends

A recent unseen photo of the cast members was uploaded by an X user and a fan, @riskyqueens, that showed Hye-seon, Ha-jeong, Si-eun, Gwan-hee, Won-ik, Ha-bin, Min-kyu, Gyu-ri, and Min-woo hanging out together and having a meal. Fans were delighted as soon as the image surfaced online, since all the cast members seemed happy and looked like they were having a great time in the photograph.

As the image was uploaded by an user on January 10, 2024, several fans speculated that the photograph could be from Hye-seon's birthday celebration. Majority of the fans were simply happy to see them hanging out. Even though, Jin-seok, Min-ji, and Min-woo were missing from the latest photo, Jin-seok and Min-woo were often seen at the basketball matches of Gwan-hee with the other cast members.

Meanwhile, according to the online post by an X user, @ryushincenter, Si-eun commented on Hye-seon's post expressing her gratitude and delight for getting to meet her on the show of Single's Inferno 3 and be roommates. Si-eun wrote:

"My roomate hyeseon, i cried, laugh and reassured. I love yoy, i hope you comeback to korea as soon as possible"

On the other hand, Min-woo—who paired up with Si-eun by the end of Single's Inferno 3, and left the island as a couple—commented on the same Instagram post and wrote:

"Hyeseon noona!!! you gave me alot of strength, thank you so much! good work"

Similarly, as Single's Inferno 3 came to an end on January 9, 2024, viewers were thrilled to come across several clips and images online of the cast hanging out together and being good friends even after the show ended. They were over the moon to see and speculate that Choi Min-woo and Si-eun's relationship is going steady, based on the online footage.

Meanwhile, some fans are still holding onto the hopes of Ha-jeong giving Ha-bin a chance, and conjecture that he and Ha-jeong may become more than just close friends.

Viewers of the show went to X and expressed their happiness to see the cast being friends and keeping in touch with one another for so long. Their act of friendship and kindness towards one another has warmed the hearts of the viewers both domestically and internationally.

Previously, during the January 2, 2024, basketball match in Seoul, a keen-eyed fan noted how lovingly Ha-bin and Ha-jeong were waving their hands, oozing couple feelings, when the photos of the Single's Inferno 3 competitors enjoying Lee Gwan-hee's basketball game went viral on social media. In the midst of all this, Ahn Min-young and Min-kyu were seen engrossed in their phones, while Jin-seok was seen chuckling.

Needless to say, once production was completed, viewers of the reality dating show were overjoyed to see how close the group had become. They said they wanted to know whether the couples that left Single's Inferno 3 were also dating in real life. Some even mentioned that Ahn Min-young and Jin-seok were seated next to one another and that they hoped the two were in a relationship.

Fans are hoping to get more details if Min-kyu and Gyuri, as well as Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon are seriously dating one another, as they left the inferno together as a couple on the previous episode. However, viewers are equally content to see all of the cast members together as friends and happy.