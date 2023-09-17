Fair Play cast list and characters explored

The upcoming Netflix erotic thriller film, titled Fair Play, is all set to be released in select cinemas on September 29, 2023, following which it'll arrive on the streaming platform on October 13, 2023. The movie focuses on a young couple whose passionate relationship takes a dramatic turn after an unexpected promotion. The official synopsis of the film, as per Netflix's Media Center, reads:

''When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition.''

The description further states:

''In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that is transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego.''

Fair Play features Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich in the lead roles, with many others playing crucial supporting characters. The movie is helmed by Chloe Domont, who's also written the screenplay.

Phoebe Dynevor and others star in Fair Play

1) Phoebe Dynevor as Emily

Phoebe Dynevor portrays the character of Emily in Netflix's Fair Play. Emily is a charming young woman in a passionate relationship with another handsome man named Luke. Their relationship takes a shocking turn thanks to the unexpected promotion that Emily gets at work.

Their equation forms the crux of the story, and it'll be fascinating to watch how it evolves over the course of the film. Phoebe Dynevor looks brilliant in the lead role and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Prisoners' Wives, The Colour Room, Snatch, The Village, and many more.

2) Alden Ehrenreich as Luke

Alden Ehrenreich portrays the character of Luke in the new erotic thriller movie. Luke is Emily's lover with whom she's in a steamy relationship. He's known for his charming and friendly demeanor. His feelings towards Emily change over time after she receives an unexpected promotion.

Alden is perfectly cast in the role of Luke and based on the trailer, he's set to deliver a fine performance. He's previously appeared in Brave New World, The Yellow Birds, Running Wild, and many more films and TV shows.

3) Eddie Marsan as Campbell

Eddie Marsan stars as Campbell in Fair Play. Apart from that, not much else is known about his character at this point, but he's set to play a pivotal role in the movie.

He's been a part of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and Choose or Die.

Apart from Eddie Marsan, Phoebe Dynevor, and Alden Ehrenreich, the film also features many others like:

Sebastian de Souza as Rory

Rich Sommer as Paul

Geraldine Somerville as Emily's mother

Viewers can stream Fair Play on Netflix on Friday, September 29, 2023.