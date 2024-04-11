Fallout season 1 ending explained

Fallout season 1 has recently launched, but what about the ending? After eight episodes, the Brotherhood of Steel and the New California Republic finally clash, all after the secrets of powerful pre-war technology. Each protagonist and faction has their own goals, and it all comes together at the end of episode 8.

The future of the Wasteland is at stake in the final moments of Fallout season 1, and the ending offers a promise of something truly interesting, should the series go into a second season.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the ending of Fallout Season 1.

What takes place in the Fallout season 1 ending?

The final scenes feature a pitched battle at the Observatory (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

The final moments of Fallout season 1’s ending occur after a pitched battle between the NCR (New California Republic) and the Brotherhood of Steel. Both factions were after a powerful item stolen by a doctor towards the beginning of the series. The secret behind this technology was the power of Cold Fusion.

Maximus mistakenly freed Hank MacLean at the end of Fallout season 1 because he was still under the impression that he was a good person. Upon learning the truth, Maximus didn’t even get a chance at revenge for the Shady Sands massacre because Hank came back with a suit of Power Armor and knocked Maximus out.

The Ghoul also had words for Hank MacLean during the end of Fallout season 1. In the final moments, he wanted to know where his family was, but instead of answering, Hank fled. Lifting off with the jets in the arms of the Power Armor, Hank retreated into the distance.

"It's easier to track a stuck pig, then ask where it's goin'" (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Frustrated, The Ghoul offered Lucy a chance to go with him if she wanted the answers she sought. While it might seem chaotic out in the wastes, someone’s always in control—that’s where Hank is going. She reluctantly left Maximus behind and went into the wilderness with Cooper and Dogmeat.

It’s unknown what the Brotherhood of Steel wanted with this technology, but Moldaver did ask Maximus the question: What would the Brotherhood of Steel do with infinite power? There wasn’t an answer given because, sadly, she would perish of her wounds.

Just then, Dane and the other Brotherhood members came in and praised Maximus for slaying Moldaver. He was promoted to Knight Maximus on the spot as the Cold Fusion did its work, lighting up the nearby town of Shady Sands - or what was left of it.

This town sure looks familiar (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

As The Ghoul and Lucy walked off into the night in the season 1 ending of Fallout, the sunrise was coming up in the next scene. That all-important final scene showed Hank MacLean in his power armor, trudging through the dirt. Off in the distance, fans familiar with the series could see an interesting easter egg: The Lucky 38.

When and if there is a Fallout season 2, it will almost certainly feature New Vegas prominently. The city fans could see in the distance was definitely on the New Vegas strip, home to one of the most popular games in the franchise. It will be interesting to see if Hank MacLean aligns himself with Caesar’s Legion or if other Vault-Tec executives are out there waiting for him.

