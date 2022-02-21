Family Dollar Store closures explained, as FDA issues recall over massive rodent infestation 

The Family Dollar store has voluntarily recalled several products across six states after the US Food and Drug Administration found a rodent infestation among other unsanitary conditions at a distribution facility.

The FDA put out a statement that multiple products sold at six Family Dollar locations - Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi - will be called back. Products purchased after January 1, 2021, may possibly be unsafe to purchase due to contamination.

The FDA discovered unsafe conditions at a West Memphis, Arkansas, distribution facility, which led to further investigation of the sold products.

Infested products include:

Cosmetics - skincare products, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes and baby oils

- skincare products, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes and baby oils Medical devices - surgical masks, bandages, nasal care products, contact lens cleaning solutions, and feminine hygiene products

- surgical masks, bandages, nasal care products, contact lens cleaning solutions, and feminine hygiene products Over the counter medication - pain killers, eye drops, dental products, antacids and other medication meant for children and adults

- pain killers, eye drops, dental products, antacids and other medication meant for children and adults Animal food - pet treats, kibble and wild bird seeds

- pet treats, kibble and wild bird seeds Human Food - Dietary supplements

Dollar Tree responds to Family Dollar infestation issue

During the FDA's investigation into the facilities after a consumer complaint, they admitted to finding:

"live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination."

The FDA also identified a history of infestation. When their internal records were researched, it stated that more than 2,300 rodents were found between March 29 and September 17, 2021.

Kayleigh Campbell, a spokesperson for Family Dollar's parent company Dollar Tree, said in a statement:

"We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue."

The spokesperson also announced that once stores are reopened, customers can return the affected products for a refund, even if they do not have receipts.

The FDA advises people to dispose the infected products regardless of the packaging. Food packed in undamaged glass or metal cans are safe for usage after sanitation.

