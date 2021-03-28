Fans demand justice for Jason Statham, The Rock, Stanley Tucci, and more as Prince William named "World's sexiest bald man"

Prince William has been deemed the "World's sexiest bald man" by a study of results from Google searches. The results were compiled by a cosmetic surgery specialist group called Longevita.

The report triggered fans who called for justice for other bald men and raged about the final results favoring Prince William.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Prince William named “World’s Sexiest Bald Man.” Mike Tyson came in distant second with 8.8 million votes, followed by Jason Statham, Pitbull, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel. pic.twitter.com/xftbPveAqc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 27, 2021

The baldness of the male celebrities was their unique identifier. Prince William led with 17.6 million searches, where users also searched for the keyword "sexy" with his name.

I love that Stanley Tucci is trending because someone claimed Prince William was the sexiest bald man. pic.twitter.com/xImcjmnar9 — Toffee (@T_MECE) March 27, 2021

Lol. No chance. I don’t know a single human who would choose Prince William over Jason Statham. https://t.co/tU4YiyPr22 — summit1g (@summit1g) March 27, 2021

Of course, the results included many other male celebrities. Mike Tyson was second with 8.8 million searches. Tyson's searches are nearly half that of Prince William.

Jason Statham landed third with 7.4 million, and Pitbull was fourth with 5.4 million. Michael Jordan rounded out the top 5 list with 5.3 million searches.

Stanley Tucci is trending, as he should pic.twitter.com/XkWh60gDqM — Léna (@duchessmeghn) March 27, 2021

The list included other popular male celebrities, each with a fan base of their own. These fans were livid because their favorite celebrity didn't get to first place.

Fans demand justice for other celebrities after Prince William is deemed the "World's sexiest bald man"

how is prince william the “world’s sexiest bald man” when pitbull exists???? — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevinxo) March 27, 2021

did prince william write this https://t.co/RaDsYPxyBp — jonny sun has a new book coming out in april! (@jonnysun) March 27, 2021

Much of the internet didn't agree with Prince William getting the top spot on the list. But the study wasn't based on ratings, polls, or even a table of judges. It was based on search results and algorithms.

That means Prince William also has a huge advantage due to his status and the constant global media focus on the British royal family.

Someone explain to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci exist? pic.twitter.com/hdWHHe5EYb — Aly 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@AlyGetReal) March 27, 2021

The report also comes on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah. This likely impacted Google searches for other members of the family. Reporters often asked Prince Williams about his brother's comments.

If you ever wondered whether these things were rigged.... 🙄



Prince William has come off as a cad in recent weeks after the interview with Oprah, Duchess Meghan, and his brother with the perfectly coiffed red locks. Now all of a sudden, Stanley Tucci and The Rock don’t exist. 😒 https://t.co/3eyFNlqqA5 — April (@ReignOfApril) March 27, 2021

This is why Prince William rigged that poll. You can’t tell me any differently. pic.twitter.com/TWiswhabm1 — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) March 27, 2021

On Twitter, fans were outraged that other bald male celebrities weren't able to beat Prince William. Stanley Tucci and Shemar Moore were also on the list as well. Prince William easily beat even a massive celebrity like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The Royal Family having Prince William named sexiest bald man when Stanley Tucci exists 🤣. World's most transparent PR move maybe... but they'd have to fight the Kardashians pic.twitter.com/1KVA9yr0Yx — Lady Tori's Society Papers (@TLinWonderland) March 27, 2021

Despite all of the outrage from fans on Twitter, most of whom agree that Prince William is undeserving of the title, the results aren't likely to change public perception.