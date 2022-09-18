Riven and Musa scenes from Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 floor fans on Twitter 

The highly-awaited Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga just dropped on Netflix, with a whole lot of drama, magic, romantic sequences, and heated moments from the not-so-fairytale-like lives of the six iconic fairies.
The second season picked up from last season's nail-biting dramatic finale that left the audience in high trepidation. It finds the school back in session under Rosalind, Alfea's former headmistress, who rules with an authoritarian approach. Last year's Alfea has evolved with new magic and new romances since the Burned Ones were defeated.
Talking about romance, a new bond, which fans have long seen coming, is seen between Riven and Musa, popularly termed Rivusa. Although Sky and Bloom's relationship was the primary focus of the first season, the latest one is all about Riven and Musa, and fans have shared their favorite moments on Twitter, swooning over the pair's charming actions towards each other.
Twitter fans were floored by Riven and Musa scenes from Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2
Twitter fans have been waiting long for the union of Riven and Musa in Fate: The Winx Saga, and to everyone's delight, Season 2 gave them exactly what they had been wishing for.
Fans have since expressed their excitement over the little moments the fairy and the specialist shared in the latest season and how deeply Riven has fallen for Musa. Undoubtedly, he has been a "sweetheart" to her.
Fans have also praised the subtle plotline built around Rivusa this season, making it look completely natural and their scenes elegantly placed between major story arcs. They are even calling the couple an "endgame." Many believe that Riven is creating the perfect boyfriend standards.
Others have called Riven and Musa a "fierce duo" who have come together despite all their difficulties, fights, bickering, and playful arguments.
Fans have also drawn parallels between Riven and Musa from the original Winx Club animation and Rivusa from Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga.
However, the most important scene, according to fans, was when Riven took the initiative to bring Musa the bracelets that helped her keep the powers in check. The specialist made an effort to do something selfless and caring for the fairy, a gesture that fans believe he made out of love.
Although Season 1 did not implement the Winx Club strategy concerning Rivusa, the Netflix show is true to Riven's complexity in character and Musa's compassion and defiance. However, their bond has now blossomed into something beyond the strings of friendship, leaving Twitter fans amused. Season 3 will further include significant character advancements, given the changes that the two have been through.
More about the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2
Created by Brian Young, who also serves as the show's showrunner and executive producer, Fate: The Winx Saga is produced by Archery Pictures in collaboration with Rainbow. Abigail Cowen plays Bloom Peters in the large ensemble cast, alongside Danny Griffin as Sky.
The remaining central cast includes:
- Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella
- Precious Mustapha as Aisha
- Eliot Salt as Terra Harvey
- Elisha Applebaum as Musa
- Sadie Soverall as Beatrix
- Freddie Thorp as Riven
- Eva Birthistle as Vanessa Peters
- Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva
- Eve Best as Farah Dowling
Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga is now streaming on Netflix.