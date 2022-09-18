Riven and Musa scenes from Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 floor fans on Twitter 

The highly-awaited Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga just dropped on Netflix, with a whole lot of drama, magic, romantic sequences, and heated moments from the not-so-fairytale-like lives of the six iconic fairies.

The second season picked up from last season's nail-biting dramatic finale that left the audience in high trepidation. It finds the school back in session under Rosalind, Alfea's former headmistress, who rules with an authoritarian approach. Last year's Alfea has evolved with new magic and new romances since the Burned Ones were defeated.

Talking about romance, a new bond, which fans have long seen coming, is seen between Riven and Musa, popularly termed Rivusa. Although Sky and Bloom's relationship was the primary focus of the first season, the latest one is all about Riven and Musa, and fans have shared their favorite moments on Twitter, swooning over the pair's charming actions towards each other.

Twitter fans were floored by Riven and Musa scenes from Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2

Twitter fans have been waiting long for the union of Riven and Musa in Fate: The Winx Saga, and to everyone's delight, Season 2 gave them exactly what they had been wishing for.

Fans have since expressed their excitement over the little moments the fairy and the specialist shared in the latest season and how deeply Riven has fallen for Musa. Undoubtedly, he has been a "sweetheart" to her.

Giada Federica; @lupainthenorth



#fatethewinxsaga the last scene between riven and musa?? the way she smiled at him?? BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY homeboy specialist let’s talk about the look he gave her at the end OH he’s down bad please the last scene between riven and musa?? the way she smiled at him?? BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY homeboy specialist let’s talk about the look he gave her at the end OH he’s down bad please #fatethewinxsaga https://t.co/17KN4iIMTd

lia ✧ @lializgee



Riven has been a sweetheart with Musa. He has cared for her, protected her and understood her, what more could you ask for? #FateTheWinxSaga *Spoiler*Riven has been a sweetheart with Musa. He has cared for her, protected her and understood her, what more could you ask for? #Rivusa *Spoiler*Riven has been a sweetheart with Musa. He has cared for her, protected her and understood her, what more could you ask for? #Rivusa #FateTheWinxSaga https://t.co/eXbYBp8JdM

syra @dimonekeating

#FateTheWinxSaga my reaction to riven and musa getting more than 1 scene together this season my reaction to riven and musa getting more than 1 scene together this season #FateTheWinxSaga https://t.co/I9lkr9SegF

Fans have also praised the subtle plotline built around Rivusa this season, making it look completely natural and their scenes elegantly placed between major story arcs. They are even calling the couple an "endgame." Many believe that Riven is creating the perfect boyfriend standards.

syra @dimonekeating riven and musa build up was so good and natural this season, i feel like s3 can really go on from that training together plotline. them catching feelings for eachother and maybe sam pops up and musa has to choose? the vision really is there i need rivusa endgame #FateTheWinxSaga riven and musa build up was so good and natural this season, i feel like s3 can really go on from that training together plotline. them catching feelings for eachother and maybe sam pops up and musa has to choose? the vision really is there i need rivusa endgame #FateTheWinxSaga

syra @dimonekeating stream rivusa lovers 🫶🏼 stream rivusa lovers 🫶🏼 https://t.co/Fx0lvQzqHW

Giada Federica; @lupainthenorth



still can’t get over how riven approached musa here and touched her wrist because he wanted to look out for her like i’m sorry sir this was peak boyfriend behavior what’s your excuse



#fatethewinxsaga “are you sure you wanna do this?”still can’t get over how riven approached musa here and touched her wrist because he wanted to look out for her like i’m sorry sir this was peak boyfriend behavior what’s your excuse “are you sure you wanna do this?”still can’t get over how riven approached musa here and touched her wrist because he wanted to look out for her like i’m sorry sir this was peak boyfriend behavior what’s your excuse #fatethewinxsaga https://t.co/d7I1xF3mY8

Others have called Riven and Musa a "fierce duo" who have come together despite all their difficulties, fights, bickering, and playful arguments.

Giada Federica; @lupainthenorth



#FatetheWinxSaga 2 days til we get riven/musa training together, bickering, pissing each other off but then slowly starting to care for each other, cultivating a friendship, she becoming the fairy to his specialist, a fierce duo no one expected, fighting together JUST IMAGINE 2 days til we get riven/musa training together, bickering, pissing each other off but then slowly starting to care for each other, cultivating a friendship, she becoming the fairy to his specialist, a fierce duo no one expected, fighting together JUST IMAGINE #FatetheWinxSaga https://t.co/HEHVTN8gLy

𝗮𝗱𝗶 | rivusa is endgame 💐 @adixdmr #Rivusa listen riven can flirt with flora all he wants, but this here?? this is so much more than flirting. they’re being vulnerable with each other, they’re having freaking deep conversations about life and IM NOT OK just thinking ab it 🥹 #FatetheWinxSaga listen riven can flirt with flora all he wants, but this here?? this is so much more than flirting. they’re being vulnerable with each other, they’re having freaking deep conversations about life and IM NOT OK just thinking ab it 🥹 #FatetheWinxSaga #Rivusa https://t.co/XDA5pjmDSt

marie 🧚🏼‍♂️ @pressedbae

#rivusa #FateTheWinxSaga Episode 7🥹 perfect way to end their story for this season, riven bringing her the bracelets so they can continue training. their smiles. the heart eyes at each other. we definitely won so hard, their s3 story will be the best!! Episode 7🥹 perfect way to end their story for this season, riven bringing her the bracelets so they can continue training. their smiles. the heart eyes at each other. we definitely won so hard, their s3 story will be the best!! #rivusa #FateTheWinxSaga https://t.co/XNNxWaYPnc

Fans have also drawn parallels between Riven and Musa from the original Winx Club animation and Rivusa from Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga.

Giada Federica; @lupainthenorth



#fatethewinxsaga i can’t believe they really did this and i didn’t know i needed riven carrying musa’s bloody and unconscious body while screaming for help but i am NOT complaining because i am an angst wh*re i can’t believe they really did this and i didn’t know i needed riven carrying musa’s bloody and unconscious body while screaming for help but i am NOT complaining because i am an angst wh*re#fatethewinxsaga https://t.co/CHmwHcJQaK

However, the most important scene, according to fans, was when Riven took the initiative to bring Musa the bracelets that helped her keep the powers in check. The specialist made an effort to do something selfless and caring for the fairy, a gesture that fans believe he made out of love.

Giada Federica; @lupainthenorth



#fatethewinxsaga it looks like those are bracelets that help musa control her powers? which means riven took the time to find/have those made because he knows how important it is to her and he wants to help they really have me on my knees this means the world and it’s so pure?? it looks like those are bracelets that help musa control her powers? which means riven took the time to find/have those made because he knows how important it is to her and he wants to help they really have me on my knees this means the world and it’s so pure??#fatethewinxsaga https://t.co/BOQ0rtHaGW

winnie @itswinniebear #FateTheWinxSaga riven being the one to bring those bracelets to musa was just perfection cause he's the only one who truly knows her relationship with her magic #rivusa riven being the one to bring those bracelets to musa was just perfection cause he's the only one who truly knows her relationship with her magic #rivusa #FateTheWinxSaga https://t.co/z7YYQP1j8m

Although Season 1 did not implement the Winx Club strategy concerning Rivusa, the Netflix show is true to Riven's complexity in character and Musa's compassion and defiance. However, their bond has now blossomed into something beyond the strings of friendship, leaving Twitter fans amused. Season 3 will further include significant character advancements, given the changes that the two have been through.

More about the cast of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2

Created by Brian Young, who also serves as the show's showrunner and executive producer, Fate: The Winx Saga is produced by Archery Pictures in collaboration with Rainbow. Abigail Cowen plays Bloom Peters in the large ensemble cast, alongside Danny Griffin as Sky.

The remaining central cast includes:

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella

Precious Mustapha as Aisha

Eliot Salt as Terra Harvey

Elisha Applebaum as Musa

Sadie Soverall as Beatrix

Freddie Thorp as Riven

Eva Birthistle as Vanessa Peters

Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva

Eve Best as Farah Dowling

Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga is now streaming on Netflix.

