Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 review- Is the new season worth the hype?

Iginio Straffi's teen fantasy drama Fate: The Winx Saga returned to Netflix with a second season on September 16, 2022. After a lukewarm response to the first season, despite the hype by a growing audience base, the Abigail Cowen-starrer show sufficiently improved in its sophomore season, with a much-needed emphasis on direction, a more convincing and well-paced premise.

Originally based on the Nickelodeon animated series Winx Club, the show has already made a brave attempt at transposing the fantasy world of the animated series into a live-action teen-driven environment. This could be one of the reasons why the first season failed to hold its ground. The second one, however, duly fulfilled the expectations of fans without hopefully being on the hitlist of the critics.

The new season has seven episodes in total, topping the first season by one episode. Read on for a detailed review of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2: The definition of "new and improved"

It is not always easy to follow up an underwhelming primary season with something redeeming, especially when the genre in question is teen fantasy. Teen dramas have a way of occupying so much space that if it is juxtaposed with another genre, it becomes extremely difficult to nail while trying to depict the "teenage years" in all its honesty.

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga showed that it could handle this conundrum, but the season turned out to be exceptionally inconsistent. The second season of the show has more or less fixed the problem. As difficult as it may be, the sophomore season of the fantasy show could keep pulses racing from the very first episode (the first scene, in fact) without deviating from teen issues and drives.

The story was good in the first season as well, but what makes this one better is the increased consistency, both in terms of character arcs and plot devices. With each episode ready to offer the much-needed excitement, it becomes a relatively easy watch for most viewers.

Now that is a choice to ponder upon. Fate: The Winx Saga is an easy watch if you want it to be an easy watch, and in all honesty, it is better as an easy watch. Of course, the show is not cut out to be a Duffer brothers' masterpiece, and hence, has its share of problems. Starting with minor plot holes to twists that just do not impact the plot, and some bizarre twists too, there is a lot one should ignore in order to enjoy the storyline.

There is plenty of action, twists, and an atmosphere of thrill to compensate for the finesse that the show lacked in its seven-episode run, and for most viewers, that should be enough. There were also some great visual effects and acting from the cast to keep things even more engaging throughout the near-one-hour runtime of the show.

All in all, if you were to judge the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga frame by frame to find mistakes, you would find many. But it is truly noteworthy how well the series has improved in its second season. If Netflix does renew it, and it does continue getting more seasons, it may even solve the few lingering flaws. It's a worthy watch, especially for those who disliked the first season.

All the episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga are now streaming on Netflix.

