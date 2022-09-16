Fate: The Winx Saga 2022 (Season 2): Meet the cast

The second season of Fate: The Winx Saga drops on Netflix on Friday, September 16, 2022. Season 2 will continue the adventurous story of Bloom and the other fairies. The first season, which premiered in January 2021, received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

The series stars Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, and many others in pivotal roles. With that said, read on to learn more details about the series' cast.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 cast list: Abigail Cowen and others reprise their roles in the teen drama series

1) Abigail Cowen as Bloom Peters

Actress Abigail Cowen stars in the lead role as Bloom Peters in Fate: The Winx Saga. Cowen received positive reviews for her performance in the first season of the show. She looks in fine form in the official trailer for the second season, and viewers can look forward to another impressive performance from the talented star. Cowen's other notable TV credits include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Fosters, and Wisdom of the Crowd, to name a few.

2) Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella

Hannah van der Westhuysen dons the role of Stella in the series. So far, Westhuysen's acting has been impressive in the series, slipping into her character with remarkable ease. Apart from Fate: The Winx Saga, she has appeared in numerous other films and shows like The Fugitives, The Bay of Silence, and Grantchester.

3) Precious Mustapha as Aisha

Precious Mustapha stars as Aisha in Fate: The Winx Saga. Aisha is one of the more interesting characters on the show. She's known to be a bit submissive and doesn't tend to rebel. Mustapha, like the rest of the cast members, has been quite good in the role so far, and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out in the upcoming season. Mustapha is known for her work on Endeavour and The Stranger.

4) Eliot Salt as Terra Harvey

Eliot Salt essays the character of Terra Harvey in the show. She's an earth fairy who's known for being socially awkward. Salt's performance as Harvey has garnered high praise from viewers and critics in the first season. Apart from Fate: The Winx Saga, Salt's most memorable TV appearances came in Intelligence, Normal People, and GameFace.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the second season will witness a few new actors joining the cast, including Paulina Chávez as Flora, Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian, and Brandon Grace as Grey.

Paulina Chávez is best known for her appearances in Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event, and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. Actor Éanna Hardwicke has appeared in The Eclipse, Vivarium, and Smother. At the same time, Brandon Grace, who will be playing Grey in season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga, will reportedly be making his debut on the show.

Several other cast members are returning to the show, including:

Elisha Applebaum as Musa

Sadie Soverall as Beatrix

Theo Graham as Dane

Freddie Thorp as Riven

Jacob Dudman as Sam Harvey

A quick look at Fate: The Winx Saga trailer and plot

The trailer for the second season of the show offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold this season. The flamboyant trailer has an energetic, mysterious vibe that fans of the show would certainly love. Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to another thrilling installment. The synopsis shared by Netflix's official YouTube channel reads:

''Alfea's students must protect Solaria from powerful enemies who may already be within the school, while Bloom struggles to control her powers.''

Don't miss Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix on Friday, September 16, 2022.

