Fans react as DDG quits YouTube and deletes all his videos 

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., better known as DDG, has bid farewell to YouTube after deleting all the videos from his channel.
The 23-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter first began posting YouTube videos in 2015, when he enrolled at Central Michigan University. Over the years, however, he began working towards a music career.
"I want to lock in and focus on my music" - DDG on why he quit YouTube
In a video, DDG addressed his fans by spilling some heartfelt truths regarding his time on YouTube. He said:
"Every single video is deleted now. A lot of ya'll might be asking why I did it? Well, it's just that I'm at a point now where I want to lock in and focus on my music. I already warned you guys that I'll be quitting YouTube after the fight."
DDG did state that he was going to quit YouTube after the Battle of the Platforms fight. However, no one thought he would actually do it.
He continued:
"I feel like I gave so much to this YouTube stuff, and I've been doing it for six years; it's like a show of my life. But, I don't want that anymore, I want some mystery in my life. You guys got to know me for six years, we were near related. I mean you guys know everything about me.
"For the old fans that have been with me on this journey, that's the good part...but the new people who discover me, I want them to know me for my music. I want to focus strictly on being an artist. I want to put my full attention and full dedication to it."
Many fans were lost for words when DDG made the announcement. The hashtag #ddgquit on Twitter became a rallying call for these fans.
Here are some of the most notable reactions:
Based on the reactions on Twitter, it's clear that DDG's fans are upset by his departure from YouTube. However, it appears they are also willing to support him in the next phase of his life.