Fans react as DDG quits YouTube and deletes all his videos 

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., better known as DDG, has bid farewell to YouTube after deleting all the videos from his channel.

The 23-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter first began posting YouTube videos in 2015, when he enrolled at Central Michigan University. Over the years, however, he began working towards a music career.

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Rapper DDG quits YouTube and deletes all his videos from his channel. DDG says he wants to focus on music. #DDGQuit currently trending as a result. pic.twitter.com/o60IPuT0ng — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 16, 2021

"I want to lock in and focus on my music" - DDG on why he quit YouTube

In a video, DDG addressed his fans by spilling some heartfelt truths regarding his time on YouTube. He said:

"Every single video is deleted now. A lot of ya'll might be asking why I did it? Well, it's just that I'm at a point now where I want to lock in and focus on my music. I already warned you guys that I'll be quitting YouTube after the fight."

DDG did state that he was going to quit YouTube after the Battle of the Platforms fight. However, no one thought he would actually do it.

He continued:

"I feel like I gave so much to this YouTube stuff, and I've been doing it for six years; it's like a show of my life. But, I don't want that anymore, I want some mystery in my life. You guys got to know me for six years, we were near related. I mean you guys know everything about me.

"For the old fans that have been with me on this journey, that's the good part...but the new people who discover me, I want them to know me for my music. I want to focus strictly on being an artist. I want to put my full attention and full dedication to it."

The Music only gonna get better 🎶💉 just believe in me #DDGQuit — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) June 16, 2021

Many fans were lost for words when DDG made the announcement. The hashtag #ddgquit on Twitter became a rallying call for these fans.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

#ddgquit one of my favorite youtubers ever! I’ve been watching for over 4 yrs and I’m so excited for you to really take this next step into your music! Fav memories of you would definitely be the older vlogs with flight chino and McQueen! I wish you all the success in the world! pic.twitter.com/FwJgOKbbUa — jacob ♫ ♡ (@joannesmonsterr) June 16, 2021

DDG bro u could’ve at least left the old videos up for us bro💔 #DDGquit pic.twitter.com/bGbfuX8gmo — 🇧🇷 (@enricosufi4) June 16, 2021

#DDGQUIT figuring out what I’m suppose to watch at 2am now pic.twitter.com/NJrnRcdjkv — N I A (@NiaStayLit) June 16, 2021

Really gone miss this nigga @PontiacMadeDDG posted vlogs been watching since the skits #DDGQuit pic.twitter.com/H515o3OfJQ — Ig|amareedidntpostthat (@Amareepostedth1) June 16, 2021

DDG mayunn really got us all feelin like dis #DDGquit pic.twitter.com/2vGP84lBKf — 🇧🇷 (@enricosufi4) June 16, 2021

july 29, 2017 back when DDG hit 800k on the vlog channel 😭 ima miss you big dawg, you’ve been entertaining me since the CMU days. now to see where you’ve gone is unbelievable. forever a supporter no matter what, now go bring DDG Squad a grammy!!💯 @PontiacMadeDDG #DDGQuit pic.twitter.com/gfdAKcFJ8c — JAYLØUIS (@IDGAFSTOOPID) June 16, 2021

You showed us we can do anything we put our mind to and I’m so grateful for the years of entertainment you gave us! You brought your whole family to the top with you and have one of the best life stories I’ve ever heard Only up from here💪🏽#DDGQuit pic.twitter.com/GYSsrsz196 — josh (@joshking1425) June 16, 2021

Based on the reactions on Twitter, it's clear that DDG's fans are upset by his departure from YouTube. However, it appears they are also willing to support him in the next phase of his life.

