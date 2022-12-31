Fantasy Island season 2 premiere date, time, and plot details

Season 2 of Fantasy Island has finally got a release date. The first episode of the will hit Fox on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET. Titled Tara and Jessica's High School Reunion / Cat Lady, the synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

Longtime best friends, Tara and Jessica, want to rule their 30th high school reunion; Andi wants to know if her cat BoBo loves her as much as she loves him; Roarke juggles a secret romance; Ruby and Gina spend more time together.

Fantasy Island season 2 will see Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez reprising their roles from the previous season. While Sanchez plays Elena Roarke, Barnes and Rodriquez will once again be seen as Ruby Akuda and Roarke’s love interest Javier respectively.

Fantasy Island @FantasyIslandTV Let us reintroduce you to our very own, very fabulous, Elena Roarke. Let us reintroduce you to our very own, very fabulous, Elena Roarke. 😎 ✨ https://t.co/xPdKRvehuq

Alexa Mansour will also star as Helena Reyes in Fantasy Island season 2. Created by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, the recreated drama is a sequel to the original series that was broadcast on ABC for seven years, starting in 1977.

Fantasy Island season 2: Renewal, guest stars, and more

Fantasy Island was renewed for a second season in November 2021. Announcing the same, Fox Entertainment's President Michael Thorn, had stated that the series “was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed.”

“Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

In July earlier this year, lead actress Roselyn Sanchez promised her fans on TikTok that season 2 will be “exquisite” and “worth the wait.” She added that the “stories are so fantastic,” and she that felt “proud” of the final product.

Apart from the ones mentioned already, season 2 will feature many guest stars like Rachael Harris (from Lucifer) as Tara Bendetti, Cheryl Hines (from Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Jessica Warren, Jasika Nicole (Fringe fame) as Andi Nevinson, Zach Pearlman (The Intern fame) as Bobo, and Faina Vitebsky as Cherly Gallagher, among others.

Familiar faces of television like Andy Richter, Jason Priestley, Teri Hatcher, and James Denton, will also be guest-starring in Fantasy Island season 2.

Shot in Puerto Rico, the series has been produced by Happier in Hollywood, Fox Entertainment, and Gemstone Studios.

Fantasy Island season 1 aired in August last year

Fantasy Island @FantasyIslandTV We know you love outtakes so, we rounded some up for you! We know you love outtakes so, we rounded some up for you! https://t.co/hsNFhy95zn

The first season of the rebooted version of Fantasy Island consisted of 10 episodes. The introductory episode, titled Hungry Christine / Mel Loves Ruby, aired on August 10, 2021. Directed by Adam Kane, the episode was written by Craft and Fain.

Till eight episodes, the season followed a weekly release pattern, after which the show went on a hiatus. The ninth episode, titled Welcome to the Snow Globe, Part One and the season finale Welcome to the Snow Globe, Part Two returned to Fox on December 23, 2021.

Before season 1, a special titled Welcome to the New Fantasy Island, directed by Andy Meyers and penned by Brian Kahn, aired on August 8, 2021.

For now, the titles of the first three episodes of season 2 have been released. The second episode, Hurricane Helene / The Bachelor Party, will arrive a week later on January 9. Meanwhile, the third episode, titled Paymer Vs. Paymer, is slated to hit the network on January 16.

Viewers can stream all the episodes aired till now on Fox, Hulu, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

