Fargo season 5 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fargo season 5 episode 1 is set to premiere in a week's time on November 21, 2023. The anthology black comedy crime drama series, inspired by the 1996 film of the same name, enjoys a dedicated fan following as it features an exciting mix of humor and suspense. The series has its own identity, despite being set in the same fictional universe as Joel Coen’s film.

Interestingly, each season of Fargo features a new cast and setting. As such, new installments can be enjoyed without watching the earlier ones. The latest season, set in North Dakota and Minnesota, will follow the same pattern, and Fargo season 5 episode 1 is set to introduce new characters to this fictional universe, which is an exciting prospect.

Fargo season 5 episode 1 release date and time for all regions

Fargo season 5 episode 1 is titled The Tragedy of the Commons and will be released on FX on Tuesday, November 21, at 10 pm. Below are the release date and timings for Fargo season 5 episode 1 for all regions along with the corresponding timezones.

Coordinated Universal Time: 6 am, Wednesday, November 22

Eastern Time, USA: 1 am, Wednesday, November 22

Central Time, USA: 12 am, Wednesday, November 22

Pacific Time, USA:10 pm, Tuesday, November 21

Mountain Time, USA: 11 pm, Tuesday, November 21

Alaska Time, USA: 9 pm, Tuesday, November 21

Fargo season 5 episode 2 too will be released alongside the first one as per this schedule.

Where to watch Fargo season 5? All streaming options explored

Fargo season 5, like the previous installments, will be available to stream on Hulu. However, new episodes will be released on the platform a day after they air on FX. This essentially means that Fargo season 5 episode 1 and the second one will be available to Hulu subscribers on November 22.

The first four seasons of Fargo are available to rent on Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu in SD for $1.99. Google Play offers the show in HD at the same cost. Prime Video, meanwhile, offers the HD version for $2.99.

Fargo season 5 is expected to be available on these services. Viewers might want to explore one of these services if they don’t have access to Hulu or the FX channel.

How many episodes will be there in Fargo season 5?

Fargo season 5 will feature 10 episodes, and this was the case with the first three installments as well. However, the previous one consisted of 11 episodes.

Fargo season 5 episode 1 and 2 of the new season will air on FX on November 21. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis, and the titles of the first seven ones are as follows:

Episode 1: The Tragedy of the Commons

Episode 2: Trials and Tribulations

Episode 3: The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions

Episode 4: Insolubilia

Episode 5: The Tiger

Episode 6: The Tender Trap

Episode 7: Linda

The season finale will air on January 16, 2024.

Fargo season 4: A brief recap

Fargo season 4 was set in 1950s Kansas City, Missouri, between November 1950 to early 1951, and explored the intense rivalry between two crime syndicates. Chris Rock essayed the role of Loy Cannon, the leader of the syndicate Cannon Limited. Fargo season 4 was essentially a history lesson about the chilling consequences of crime in Kansas City.

The opening episode introduced the viewers to the main families that waged war with each other for power, before shifting its focus on the Fadda and Cannon clans. The narrative highlighted Loy Cannon’s attempts at fighting against discrimination.

Further, Fargo season 4 featured as many as 20 characters during its course and explored their backstories. The subplot in which Doctor Senator , Loy’s right-hand man, faced humiliation after conducting a detailed interview with Nazi leader Hermann Goering, in particular, highlighted the show's socio-political undertones. These incidents eventually paved the way for a compelling season finale.

Fargo season 4 ended on a memorable note, as the protagonist kept his end of the deal with Ethelrida and returned the funeral home to her parents. The finale also featured a post-credits scene, which was connected to the second season.

In it, Bokeem Woodbine made a cameo as the charismatic enforcer Mike Milligan. He was accompanied by Brad Mann, who played his bodyman Gale Kitchen.

What to expect from Fargo season 5 episode 1?

Each season of Fargo features a fresh story that is not connected with the ones seen in the previous season. As such, not much is known about the surprises in store for the audience this time around.

That said, going by the teaser, Fargo season 5 will revolve around a typical housewife who has a dark secret, while a sheriff tries to track her down. This suggests that Fargo season 5 will essentially be a cat-and-mouse affair. It also appears that the housewife's husband will be drawn in to this murky situation as well. The teaser also suggests that there will be a few murders in this season, a development which has become synonymous with the show.

Last year, FX Chairman John Landgraf had indicated the same in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“It’s always a balance between how dramatic versus comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it.”

Fargo season 5 is also reported to be more humorous that the previous ones.

Fargo season 5 episode 1 will air premiere on FX on November 21.