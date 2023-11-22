Fargo season 5 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fargo season 5 episode 3 is set to premiere in a week’s time on November 28, 2023. The first two episodes of the anthology black comedy series’ latest installment were released on FX this past Tuesday and they introduced viewers to Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon, a typical housewife with a dark secret.

Fargo, which is inspired by the 1996 hit movie of the same name, has impressed fans with its mix of comedy and suspense. This has helped it carve its own identity despite sharing the same fictional universe as Joel and Ethan Coen’s film.

Each season features a new setting. The latest installment continues the trend, as it takes place in North Dakota in 2019. The first two episodes were directed by Noad Hawley, the series’ creator. The latest one, meanwhile, is directed by Donald Murphy.

Fargo season 5 episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Fargo season 5 episode 3 is titled 'The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions' and will be released on FX on Tuesday, November 28, at 10 pm. Below are the release date and timings for Fargo season 5 episode 1 for all regions along with the corresponding timezones.

Coordinated Universal Time: 6 am, Wednesday, November 22

Eastern Time, USA: 1 am, Wednesday, November 29

Central Time, USA: 12 am, Wednesday, November 29

Pacific Time, USA:10 pm, Tuesday, November 28

Mountain Time, USA: 11 pm, Tuesday, November 28

Alaska Time, USA: 9 pm, Tuesday, November 28

Where to watch Fargo season 5 episode 3? All streaming options explored

In the US, Fargo season 5 episode 3 will be available to stream on Hulu on November 29, a day after it premieres on FX. The streaming service’s monthly subscription costs $7.99.

The fifth season’s first two episodes are available to rent on Prime Video, which suggests that the third one too will be released on the platform. Viewers might want to try out this service if they don’t have access to the streaming platform.

However, being an FX original, it is currently not available on Netflix and Disney+.

How many episodes will there be in Fargo season 5

As revealed earlier, Fargo season 5 will feature 10 episodes and this was the case with the first three installments of the series too. However, the last season was an exception as it consisted of 11 episodes.

The first two episodes of the fifth season aired on FX on November 21 and new ones are slated to premiere on a weekly basis with the finale airing on January 16, 2024.

Fargo season 5 episode 2: A brief recap

Fargo season 5 episode 1 revolved around the events that transpire when criminal Ole Munich and his associate Donny abduct Dot in an eerie sequence with shades of the one seen in the film.

It also focused on her equation with her mother-in-law Lorraine Lyon, a rich business tycoon, who agrees to pay any potential ransom to the kidnappers to ensure her safety.

The episode took a surprising turn when Ole and Donny were pulled up by a trooper, giving Dot a chance to escape. This set the stage for a cat and mouse game in which she ended up killing Donny and wounding Ole.

Fargo season 5 episode 2 picked up where the first one ended and introduced the audience to Stark County Constitutional sheriff Roy Tillman who delivered a powerful monologue to rebuke a character for indulging in domestic violence. This highlighted his position as an elected official.

It was then revealed that Roy is actually Dot’s estranged husband and had set up the attempted kidnapping. The focus then shifted to Lorraine who offered Dot a sum of money to leave Wayne.and even threatened to take legal action against her. These actions suggested that she suspected her daughter-in-law of staging her kidnapping to get her hands on her money.

Meanwhile, Ole killed a character with links to Roy’s son and this set the set the stage for a confrontation between them

What to expect from Fargo season 5 episode 3?

The promo for the Fargo season 5 episode 3 suggests that it will be wilder and more action packed than the earlier one. It is expected to begin with Dot and her meek husband Wayne Lyon trying to protect their home from imminent danger with the former’s past catching up with her.

Viewers might also get a close look at Roy’s son as he gears up to make a move following Ole’s actions in the second episode. There’s also a distinct possibility of Lorraine intensifying her attacks on Dot, which in turn may make the equation between them even more complex.

Fargo season 5 episode 3 will be released on FX on November 28.