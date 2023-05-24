FBI season 5 episode 23 recap: Was Frank Silver a ritual killer? 

Created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, FBI is a TV crime drama series that made its debut on September 25, 2018. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonée Noel, Sela Ward, Alana de la Garza, and several others.

The lateset episode of FBI was titled "God Complex." It was written by Rick Eid & Joe Halpin and was directed by Alex Chapple. It aired on CBS on May 23, 2023.

The episode's synopsis read:

"When a prominent doctor is found dead in a ritualistic slaying, the team must race against time to hunt down a religiously motivated serial killer; Scola faces a life-or-death decision."

The episode saw our heroes go after a serial killer named Frank Silver. This madman believed that he was God and went after people who had power over life and death. His killings were ritualistic and brutal. He even believed that his son would be the second coming of God, so to have one, he kept raping a woman named Mary.

FBI season 5 episode 23 recap: How was Frank Silver discovered by our heroes?

This episode of FBI began with the discovery of the body of a famous neurosurgeon called Dr. Paul Hendrix. The way his body was discovered was rather bizarre as there were some parts of flesh missing from his body. It looked like he was the victim of ritual killing, but the team didn't focus on that part right away. As they began investigating, they suspected that a man named Derek Lawson could have been involved in this case.

Derek Lawson was a construction worker. Dr. Paul Hendrix, who was unmarried, had performed a surgical procedure on Lawson's wife but failed to save her life. Lawson kept blaming Dr. Henrdrix for his wife's death and kept harassing the doctor. Unfortunately, it was discovered that Lawson had nothing to do with the murder.

Soon, they found another body that had been killed in the exact same manner. This body was that of Colonel James Logan. This man had written a book about his time fighting for his country overseas. Upon further inspection, the team concluded that the two men did not know each other. But both of them were famous.

Colonel James Logan was being stalked by a man prior to his death. The stalker was found in unclear CCTV footage. The team noticed that the stalker had rosary beads with him. An investigation led them to Father Roger Burns who revealed who the man was from the footage.

His name was Frank Silver. He wanted to be a part of the church but did not have the qualifications to do so. Out of sympathy, Father Roger Burns allowed Silver to work for him but soon realized that it was a mistake. Although Silver was religious at first, he later began acting like a maniac.

He believed that he was God and told priests to worship him. He even became aggressive with him. He was a resident of Iowa and probably even committed crimes there. He was living in an abandoned church, which the police soon discovered. When the church was raided, the team discovered that Sliver was keeping a woman named Mary hostage.

He was repeatedly raping her and believed that he and her baby would be the second coming of God, just like the Bible said. This church also had a throne, and around it, there were newspaper clippings of his targets. He was choosing people who had control over life and death. They soon discovered that Silver's next target was a judge who was involved in a huge trial. He stole Mary's car to get to the courthouse.

Unfortunately, they were a little late as Silver had abducted the judge and taken her to a cemetery. The team followed him there. Even though he injured Maggie, the team managed to shoot and capture him. He was now going to be punished for his sins.

