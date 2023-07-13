Fear the Night: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Maggie Q's upcoming thriller movie, Fear the Night, is set to be released in theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023. The film centers around a group of women who attend a bachelorette party at a secluded farmhouse in California. Things soon take a shocking turn when a bunch of masked men intrude the place.

The film depicts the group's fight for survival. It features Maggie Q in one of the major roles, along with numerous others playing supporting characters. Fear the Night is written and directed by prominent director Neil LaBute, whose works include Your Friends & Neighbors, In the Company of Men, Death at a Funeral, and many more.

Fear the Night trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details revealed

The official trailer for Fear the Night briefly depicts a number of shocking and terrifying events set to unfold in the new thriller film. The trailer straightaway opens with a highly intense that shows protagonist Tess, who's a war veteran, involved in a tense argument with a few strangers at a store.

The trailer then goes on to show some scary moments from the film without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans. Overall, the trailer maintains a dark and creepy tone that fans of psychological thrillers and horror movies would certainly enjoy.

Rotten Tomatoes' description of the film reads:

"Eight women attend a bachelorette party at a remote farmhouse in the California hills. They are interrupted by the arrival of masked intruders who surround the place and begin shooting arrows at the home and the guests."

The synopsis further states:

"One partygoer--Tess, a military veteran who is fighting her addictions and her difficulty at fitting in with other people--leads the women in making a stand against the attackers as they fight back in an effort to save themselves over the course of a single dark night."

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a gripping atmospheric thriller that explores the darkest sides of the human psyche. The runtime of the film is reportedly 92 minutes.

Who stars in Fear the Night? Cast details explored

Popular star Maggie Q plays the lead role of Tes in Fear the Night. Tes is a war veteran, known for her extremely bold and fearless nature. She's trapped in a farmhouse along with other women as a group of masked men intrude the place.

Tes seems to be the protagonist of the story and it'll be fascinating to watch what role she'll play in dealing with the intruders. Maggie Q looks stunning in the trailer, perfectly portraying her character's inherent charm, charisma, and intimidating nature with remarkable ease.

She's previously starred in numerous popular and acclaimed movies and shows over the years like Stalker, Pivoting, Death of Me, and Fantasy Island, to name a few. The rest of the supporting cast features numerous other talented actors like:

Kat Foster as Beth

James Carpinello as Bart

Gia Crovatin as Mia

Highdee Kuan as Rose

Kirstin Leigh as Esther

Ito Aghayere as Noelle

KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Alfonse

You can watch Fear the Night in theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023.

