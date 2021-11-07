Has fear returned to The Walking Dead universe?

One may argue that The Walking Dead became such a cultural phenomenon because, at its very core, it's not a horror show. With elements of action, drama, and at times, even comedy, it became part of the television viewer's weekly habit by offering a lot more than zombie gore.

But then others may argue that The Walking Dead, at times, strayed too far away from horror, to the point where the zombies were no longer a threat. A recent Fear the Walking Dead episode dispels this myth, as does an episode from Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

With ferals and ghosts, is 'fear' returning to The Walking Dead universe?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 3 - John Dorie Sr. starts seeing things!

Sure, they may have survived a nuclear holocaust during a zombie apolcalypse. But John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) and June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) discover that the bunker that saved their lives is also a house of horrors.

It was the house where Teddy (John Glover), the late serial-killer-turned-messiah, murdered his victims.

In Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 3, titled Cindy Hawkins, the ghost of a departed soul haunts John Dorie Sr. Throw in a drinking problem, and you have a potent recipe for disaster. Especially when others discover their place of safety, and threaten to get in!

Jenna Elfman as June deserves all the praise in the world as she goes from a confident, strong woman to someone who's content just staying put in the bunker. A character that is afraid of the outside world and all of the horrors it holds!

Dorie Sr. isn't the first character from the show to see hallucinations (remember how Rick Grimes saw his wife Lori everywhere after her demise)? But his performance is strong, haunting, terrifying, but somehow endearing as well.

In this instance, Captain Ahab knows that Moby Dick is dead, but the scars of the expedition still haunt him. And in this case, the voice of a departed soul sends him on a perilous journey.

With 'On The Inside' from The Walking Dead, and 'Cindy Hawkins' from Fear The Walking Dead, fear is well and truly back in The Walking Dead universe once again.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan