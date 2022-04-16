Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 review - Love & zombies in a post-apocalyptic world 

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 would have honestly been a better candidate for the mid-season premiere than the previous episode. With some big-hitters missing, the underdogs stepped up and delivered.

At the heart of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 is the love story between Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) and Ali (Ashton Arbab). The latter is on a quest to become a ranger, and Charlie admits that she wants shelter in Strand's tower. When they step away together on a quest to find some valuable parts, they chance upon a bowling alley. Sparks fly and Cupid strikes!

That said, bear in mind that this is The Walking Dead universe. There are radioactive zombies galore. Even the dreaded 'Stalkers,' the secondary villains of this season, are stalking our cast.

Speaking of villains, this episode gives Howard (Omid Abtahi) the opportunity to display how vile he is. With Strand (Colman Domingo) away, he is the primary villain and proves how he is indeed beyond redemption. Gone is the scholarly gentlemen we first met, replaced by a brainwashed soldier instead. The Mandalorian actor goes from sidekick to show-stealer and is immensely hateable.

As fans of this iconic spin-off, we have seen Nisenson grow up before our eyes. Even at the age of 16, she proves that she can carry an entire episode with her impressive acting chops. The interplay between her and Arbab does not feel contrived at all. She deftly slips between the elation of first love to deeper, more complex emotions later in the episode with the utmost ease.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 - The final verdict

This hour-long episode captures the essence of the series in a nutshell - beauty in a tragic world. Tragedy abounds and we learn that human beings are far worse than the zombies could ever be. That said, the resilience of the human spirit, the ability to find beauty in tragedy lies at the very heart of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10. There's also the mystery of 'the pit,' something that should play into the upcoming episodes.

Catch the episode this Sunday only on AMC Plus.

