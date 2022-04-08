Fear the Walking Dead star Alexa Nisenson on why Charlie isn't concerned about Madison's return yet (Exclusive)

Fear the Walking Dead will return for the second half of its seventh season on Sunday, April 17th. Fans of the long-running zombie-themed show can catch it at 9 PM EST on AMC.

Alexa Nisenson, who plays Charlie, was not the most popular member of the cast once upon a time, after she killed fan-favorite Nick Clark. That said, she has become an integral part of the band of survivors, growing both as a character and a performer.

With Madison Clark returning to Fear the Walking Dead very soon, one has to wonder how she will react to the girl that killed her son. The 16-year old actress, however, says that this is not something Charlie is concerned with:

"At this point in the story Charlie believes that Madison is dead. So, I don't think it's really even anything she has thought of at this point. I don't think it's even been a concern in her mind whatsoever. Obviously, I can't talk too much about the future but you know, anything's possible and everyone will have to watch to see how everything plays out with that," said Nisenson.

Whether Madison chooses to forgive and forget or go down the path of violence, remains to be seen. It is highly unlikely, however, that this thread will not be explored once Kim Dickens returns to Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 - Charlie finds love in a post-apocalyptic world

The Walking Dead World



We didn’t see much of her in the first half, but it looks like she’s might have a romantic partner. And it’s great to see her getting some walker kills!



Very interested to see what's going on with Charlie in Season 7B. We didn't see much of her in the first half, but it looks like she's might have a romantic partner. And it's great to see her getting some walker kills!

Fear the Walking Dead fans have literally seen Nisenson grow up on the set of their favorite show. It is only fitting then that she should explore a romantic storyline of her own in the episodes to follow.

Nisenson is an integral part of Season 7 Episode 10, where she steps from the background into the foreground and delivers. In true 'Fear fashion,' there's enough violence and gore to counterbalance the mush as well.

