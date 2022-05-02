Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11 review: Alycia Debnam-Carey's directorial debut gives us the best episode in forever 

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11 is titled Ofelia, and long-time fans may feel a tinge of emotion upon hearing the title. Ofelia was a popular character in the early years of the show, portrayed by the gorgeous and talented Mercedes Mason.

Unfortunately, Ofelia was the victim of a zombie bite. Her own father, Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), had to shoot her to prevent her from turning into, well, the walking dead. Even though she may be long gone from the show, the memories of Ofelia haunt Salazar in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11 as they lead him down a dangerous road.

The former CIA interrogator is convinced that his daughter is still alive. In his quest to find her, he is captured by The Stalkers. So, too, are Luciana (Danay García) and Wes (Colby Hollman), two actors who haven't always received the most screen time.

The key aspect is that while Salazar may be losing his memory, he is still as dangerous as ever as a trained killer. The Stalkers, the group that captured him, learn this the hard way.

The relationship between Luciana and Daniel is complex, to say the least. At one point during Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11, she is helping him recover his memory and get back on track. In another, she is willing to lie to him to get what she wants. So much so that Wes even leaves the group for good!

Alycia Debnam-Carey, the star of the show, assumes a new role for the episode. Despite a rocky start to the season, she provides us with the strongest hour of Fear content in quite some time. She is clearly a natural, and it will be interesting to see if they entrust her with more episodes in the future.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11 review: A farewell to Arno

Alycia Debnam-Carey @DebnamCarey



This cast, this crew; are family and offered the most extraordinary support, love and guidance.



I can’t wait for you to see it.



9/8c @AMC_TV 🏼 Tonight is the night! I can’t really explain how much it means that I get to share my directorial debut with you all.This cast, this crew; are family and offered the most extraordinary support, love and guidance.I can’t wait for you to see it.9/8c @FearTWD Tonight is the night! I can’t really explain how much it means that I get to share my directorial debut with you all.This cast, this crew; are family and offered the most extraordinary support, love and guidance. I can’t wait for you to see it. 9/8c @FearTWD @AMC_TV 💅🏼 https://t.co/zrtINN9MN4

Arno is a confusing villain, and his motivations aren't always clear. But Spenser Granese (who meets his end in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11) is a splendid actor who performs the role with conviction and the right amount of malice.

Going from English to Spanish like a natural, Arno is hateable, and you naturally root against him. And yet the way he meets his demise is grisly, even by the franchise's usual standards.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 11 is not an episode you will forget anytime soon, especially with the cliffhanger indicating that Strand may soon have a brand new soldier from our beloved cast!

Edited by Siddharth Satish