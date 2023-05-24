Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 3 release date, what to expect, and more

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 3, titled Odessa is all set to premiere on AMC+ on Thursday, May 25, 2023, and AMC on Sunday, May 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The episode is a part of the first installment of the final season, which consists of a total of six episodes.

The horror drama show follows the character of Morgan Jones (from The Walking Dead), as he tries to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where a zombie outbreak has occurred, learning new skills and adopting new abilities, and meeting other survivors. The show is created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson and is based on the The Walking Dead series by Tony Moore.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 3 follows Mo as she discovers shocking secrets about PADRE

The third episode of the series has been written by Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as per AMC, reads:

"Mo's hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets."

Fans are counting down the minutes until the premiere of the next episode, as the previous episode of the show, titled Blue Jay, saw a harrowing scene in which Finch, played by Gavin Warren, gets bitten, startling viewers. Needless to say, fans can't wait to know how the show progresses from here on.

The series is likely to see characters continue on their quest to uncover the secrets of the mysterious organization that is PADRE and find out who the leader is behind the overall running of the organization. Based on the premise, the upcoming episode will see Mo's character in grave danger as she tries to find out the working of PADRE while living on the inside.

More about Fear the Walking Dead season 8 synopsis and cast

The lastest season of Fear the Walking Dead has recently been in the headlines for its new storyline that is based on a time jump. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg recently explained the time jump in a statement, revealing:

"It was all about showing the long-term impact of PADRE and what it would be like to grow up as a child there."

Ian Goldberg also elaborated on the same, saying:

"The driving thing was we wanted to see what it was like to actually be a kid that grows up inside of PADRE and what the product of that is when you've grown up there. We thought the perfect lens to do that through was baby Mo, not so much a baby when we meet her again. It just felt like the best way to dramatise what it's like to grow up like as a kid under this PADRE philosophy."

The show is host to an incredibly talented cast, which includes the like of Lennie James (who plays Morgan Jones), Kim Dickens (who plays Madison), Colman Domingo (who plays Victor Strand), Mo Collins (who plays Sarah), Karen David (who plays Grace), and Austin Amelio (who plays Dwight).

Part 2 of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is rumored to premiere later this year, and fans are hoping for an explosive and action-packed finale to the beloved series.

