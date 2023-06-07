Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on AMC. The latest season, which comprises a total of twelve episodes, will be released in two parts, and episode 5 will be the first part's penultimate episode. Fear the Walking Dead is a spinoff of AMC's hit post-apocalyptic horror drama The Walking Dead.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Walking Dead spinoff reads,

"A sign of the apocalypse has begun. Reports of a rapidly changing world for unknown reasons underscore this gritty drama, a prequel to AMC's uber-popular "Walking Dead." The story is told through the lens of high school guidance counselor Madison Clark."

It further states,

"The widowed mother is raising two children single-handedly and maintains a relationship with English teacher Travis Manawa, her apocalyptic partner. The challenge of blending their families is exacerbated by unforeseen chaos, and a necessary survival of the fittest takes hold."

Fear the Walking Dead is developed by Frank Darabont, and executive producers of the show include Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Robert Kirkman, Charles H. Eglee, and Glen Mazzara, among others.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5 will see the heroes fight back

The upcoming episode of the show, titled More Time Than You Know, has been directed by Heather Cappiello and written by David Johnson and Calaya Michelle Stallworth. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"The heroes fight the clock and PADRE's forces."

As is evident, the show's heroes have finally learned the gruesome truth about the sinister island of PADRE. While they are now getting ready to fight back, they don't have time on their side. The group has also begun losing its members, and everyone is looking at Morgan for leadership.

Meanwhile, Morgan's life has been a tragedy. He first lost his wife Jenny, and it was his dead wife who infected his son Duane. While he is out for retribution this season, viewers cannot quite guess how his story is going to end.

Season 8 of the show stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones/Nightingale, Kim Dickens as Madison Clark/Lark, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, and Austin Amelio as Dwight/Red Kite. They are joined by Karen David as Grace Mukherjee/Heron, Christine Evangelista as Sherry/Starling, Jenna Elfman as June Dorie/Blue Jay, and Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar.

What happened in the previous episode of Fear the Walking Dead?

Season 8 episode 4 of the show, titled King County, has been directed by Kenneth Requa and written by Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Morgan's return to King County gets complicated when PADRE comes to collect."

The previous episode was certainly exciting for fans of the earlier seasons of The Walking Dead as there were huge mentions from the AMC show's first season and the legendary Rick Grimes. It even showed how he buried Morgan's dead son Duane.

Although Morgan has found a new family with Grace, and his daughter Mo, it's impossible for him to move on from the past. Just when it seemed that he had received closure, tragedy struck, and Grace got bit by a walker. The rule of this unholy universe states that once a human gets bit, it's game over for them. In light of the recent developments, it's clear that Morgan just cannot catch a breath.

