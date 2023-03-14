Feid Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Colombian singer-songwriter Fied has announced his much-awaited 2023 Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour, which is scheduled to take place from April 20, 2023, to June 17, 2023. The trek will span across North America, including cities like Dallas, TX, and Austin.

The singer announced the tour through his Instagram account, delighting fans who are excited for the same. The news has also created a lot of buzz as people are eager to see what Feid has planned for his upcoming musical trek. Reflecting on what the tour promises, Feid said:

“We want people to find a space where they can feel good, connect and live in the moment."

Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Live Nation and Local/Venue groups will have access to presale tickets on March 15, 2023, at 10 am, while tickets will be available to the general public at 10 am local time from March 16, 2023.

Additionally, tickets are available for purchase on the TicketMaster website as well (at www.ticketmaster.com/feid-tickets/artist/2826011). Fans can also visit StubHub, which offers a guaranteed seamless purchase experience through its FanProtect program to secure tickets to Fied's tour with more ease and comfort.

Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground will kick off on April 20, 2023, and continue until Jun 17, 2023.

Check out Feid’s full list of tour dates below:

Apr 20, 2023 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Apr 21, 2023– Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Apr 23, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Apr 25, 2023 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Apr 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

May 03, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 04, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

May 06, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

May 07, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

May 10, 2023 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 13, 2023 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

May 14, 2023 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

May 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 20, 2023 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

May 21, 2023 – Austin, TX – TBC Bass Concert Hall

May 24, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 26, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Toronto History

May 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Sueños Festival Grant Park

May 28, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Festival Fuego Fuego

May 31, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Jun 02, 2023 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Jun 03, 2023 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Jun 04, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Jun 07, 2023 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre

Jun 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Jun 10, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Jun 14, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

Jun 16, 2023 – Miami, FL – Miami – Dade Arena

Jun 17, 2023 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tracing Feid's music career

He is a singer and songwriter (Image via Getty)

Feid, whose real name is Salomón Villada Hoyos, is a Colombian singer and songwriter. Born on August 19, 1992, in Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia, he grew up in a family of musicians, and from a young age, was exposed to music and singing. Feid's father, Carlos Hoyos, was a well-known composer and producer in Colombia, and his mother was also a singer.

The artist started his career in music at the age of 14 when he joined a local band. However, it was not until 2012 that he began his solo career by releasing his first single, La Respuesta, in collaboration with J Balvin. The song was a hit and garnered Feid national attention.

Feid's music is a fusion of reggaeton, R&B, and pop. He is known for his smooth voice and romantic lyrics that resonate with his fans. Some of his most popular songs include Que Raro, Porfa, Fumeteo, and 911. The artist has collaborated with several popular musicians, including Justin Quiles, Maluma, Greeicy, and Zion & Lennox.

In 2018, Feid released his debut album, 19. The album was a commercial success and earned him a Latin Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

