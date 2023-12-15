Fendi x Hiroshi Fujiwara collaboration: Everything we know so far

The Fendi x Hiroshi Fujiwara collaboration marks a groundbreaking fusion in the fashion world, bringing together the luxury of Fendi with the streetwear savviness of Hiroshi Fujiwara. Fendi, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs, has teamed up with Hiroshi Fujiwara, the founder of Fragment Design and a pivotal figure in the streetwear universe. This collaboration is a thrilling blend of high fashion and urban style.

This exciting partnership includes two distinct collections. The first is an exclusive series between Fendi and Fragment Design, showcasing various bags and a t-shirt. The second is a unique three-way collaboration involving Fendi, fragment design, and Pokémon. This alliance signifies a bold step into new creative territories, blending iconic luxury with contemporary pop culture.

Set to be released on January 4, the Fendi x Hiroshi Fujiwara collaboration is already creating a buzz in the fashion community. While prices have not been announced yet, the collections promise to offer something extraordinary for both fashion enthusiasts and collectors. From physical pieces to digital assets in Pokémon GO, this collaboration is a multifaceted adventure in style.

Fendi x Hiroshi Fujiwara collaboration (Image via Fendi)

The three-way partnership between Fendi, fragment design, and Pokémon is a showstopper. With 2024 being the Year of the Dragon, Dragonite is aptly chosen as the main character of this collection. Alongside Dragonite, other Pokémon like Dragonair and Dratini also feature, adding a playful twist to Fendi's luxurious designs.

The iconic FF jacquard logo of Fendi gets a fresh makeover, presented in classic brown, tobacco, and a striking yellow variant. This design adorns the Peekaboo ISeeU Small and Baguette women’s bags, mini icons, and men’s accessories, including a messenger bag and belt bag, all highlighted with eye-catching yellow zips.

Beyond Bags: Expanding the Range

The Fendi x Hiroshi Fujiwara collaboration goes beyond bags. The collection includes small leather goods, key charms, textile accessories, and brass jewelry. Apparel also features in this diverse range.

An exceptional piece in the collection is the Dragonite figure, showcasing Fendi’s unmatched leather artisanship and requiring over 30 hours of handcrafting. Additionally, the collaboration extends into the digital era with exclusive Pokémon GO collectibles.

The Exclusive Capsule by fragment design

Fragment design presents an exclusive capsule within this collaboration, featuring co-branded elements. This capsule retains a cohesive look with the broader Pokémon collaboration, demonstrating Fujiwara's adept skill in blending diverse aesthetic elements into a harmonious whole.

The collaboration is a meeting of two worlds: Fendi's luxurious craftsmanship and Hiroshi Fujiwara's streetwear genius. Fendi, a symbol of high fashion, brings its rich heritage and impeccable quality to the table. Hiroshi, known for his influence in the streetwear scene, infuses a fresh, contemporary vibe into the collaboration.

The Fendi and Hiroshi Fujiwara collaboration is a cultural phenomenon. Blending luxury with streetwear and traditional craftsmanship with digital innovation, this collaboration sets a new standard in the fashion world.

As we eagerly await its release on January 4, the anticipation among fashion lovers and collectors alike is palpable. With its diverse range of products, from bags to digital collectibles, the collaboration offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of this groundbreaking fusion of style and creativity.