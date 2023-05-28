Fetty Wap sentenced to six years in prison: Everything you need to know about drug trafficking case

Well-known rapper Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was handed a sentence of six years in federal prison, and five years of post-release supervision on May 24, 2023.

This ruling comes after he pleaded guilty nine months ago to being involved in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Maxwell was among six co-defendants who admitted guilt after being accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine and other controlled substances.

As per the Washington Post, Fetty Wap was first arrested in October 2021, in Queens. He was then released on a $500,000 bond the following month in November 2021.

However, he faced another arrest in August 2022, after allegedly wielding a weapon and making threats to an individual during a FaceTime call, as stated in court documents.

As Fetty Wap receives six-year prison sentence, legal team blames financial hardships for involvement in drug trafficking

The news comes as a shock to the music industry and the artist's fans. According to a news release by the U.S. District Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York, Wap operated as a "kilogram-level redistributor" within the conspiracy.

According to CBC News, Wap and the other offenders used various methods such as the U.S. Postal Service and vehicles equipped with concealed compartments to transport drugs from the West Coast to Suffolk County, N.Y., where they were stored before being distributed to dealers.

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI found dozens of pounds of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and weapons while searching the rapper's home in Long Island. Drugs were found in large quantities estimated at 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, and fentanyl pills.

FBI found cocaine and other drugs in an investigation (Image via Suffolk County District Attorney/MEGA)

The press release also stated that FBI investigators seized $1.5 million in cash during the investigation. The cash was found in several locations throughout the home, including in drawers, cabinets, and on the floor.

However, throughout the legal proceedings, Wap's representatives maintained that he got involved in the drug ring after he faced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

On Wednesday during the sentencing hearing, Fetty Wap seemed emotional and expressed his regret in court. According to NBC News, the rapper apologized in the courtroom and said:

“I hurt my community, people who look up to me, my family and myself. I am truly sorry for any pain I caused.”

However, Fatty Wap's prosecutor Breon Peace argued that the rapper used his fame to glamorize the drug trade and that Fetty's actions would negatively affect young children, who idolize him.

Breon Peace recommended that Fetty Wap be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison, and said:

“Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences.”

In the end, after hearing Fetty's legal representative and the prosecutors, the US court came to the conclusion and found Fetty Wap guilty of drug trafficking on May 24, 2023. They then sentenced him to six years in federal prison, accompanied by five years of post-release supervision.

Fetty Wap is known for his debut single Trap Queen, which won two Grammy nominations

American rapper, singer, and songwriter, Fetty Wap, was born on June 7, 1991, and was named Willie Junior Maxwell II. He gained prominence with his debut single Trap Queen in 2014, which catapulted him to mainstream success.

Fetty Wap's debut single, Trap Queen, was released in 2014 and became a breakout hit. The song showcased his unique blend of rap and melodic vocals, and it peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its success led to a record deal with 300 Entertainment, and the artist soon released his self-titled debut album, Fetty Wap, in September 2015. The album ranked in first position on the Billboard 200 chart and featured other hit singles like 679 and My Way.

In 2015, he received two nominations at the Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Trap Queen. He also won the Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist and was nominated for Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Song.

Throughout his career, Wap has received several accolades and nominations. In 2015, he won the MTV Video Music Award for Artist to Watch and was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Male Video for Trap Queen. He was also nominated for two BET Hip Hop Awards that year. Additionally, he received a nomination for Best New Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2016.

Overall, Fetty Wap's debut single Trap Queen propelled him to stardom, leading to the release of his self-titled debut album and numerous awards and nominations. His unique vocal style and catchy melodies have left a lasting impact on the music industry, solidifying his place as a notable artist in the hip-hop genre.

