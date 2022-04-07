Six U.S. attorney generals warn NFL it could be investigated for workplace harassment: REPORT

The government has always been involved in addressing controversies within the NFL. Legislators conduct hearings to mandate sweeping changes and possible sanctions. Recently, the National Football League received a warning from the judiciary regarding their treatment of female personnel and toxic workplace culture.

Attorney generals from six states sent a warning letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. New York Attorney General Letitia James and other signatories from Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington State expressed that the league will face legal action if these issues are not addressed.

Garland Stukes Jr. @ImaGStukes I’m glad that six attorney generals have threatened lawsuits on the NFL for their lack of diversity hires but ima need for some of these sponsors to have this energy too and that will really shake the owners. I’m glad that six attorney generals have threatened lawsuits on the NFL for their lack of diversity hires but ima need for some of these sponsors to have this energy too and that will really shake the owners.

The letter pointed out concerns about the league’s treatment of women who were victims of domestic violence. In particular, these individuals allegedly had to declare that they suffered from physical or verbal abuse.

There’s also the uncomfortable practice of having female personnel watch Ray Rice’s appalling domestic violence incident. Unfair qualifications in hiring and promoting women and silencing opposition to the league’s treatment of sexual harassment cases were also raised.

The letter also mentioned:

“In the aftermath of that disturbing incident [Rice’s] and too many others, the NFL promised to do better, take gender violence seriously, and improve conditions for women within the league. We know that they did nothing of the sort.”

The attorney generals also referenced a New York Times article wherein over 30 former NFL employees revealed incidents of malicious touching and non-promotion because of their gender.

LittleLeigh ❥✖️🖤 @LittleLeighXoxo



#NFL The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault & Sexual Harassment Act of 2021. ( #MeToo Bill). This silenced victims & protected their perpetrators for such a long time. + This will help survivors of sexual harassment & assault to have their day in court, to testify. The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault & Sexual Harassment Act of 2021. (#MeToo Bill). This silenced victims & protected their perpetrators for such a long time. + This will help survivors of sexual harassment & assault to have their day in court, to testify. #NFL https://t.co/VyE5Ou1vct

This ultimatum puts additional pressure on the league while Congress probes how they handled sexual harassment claims against the Washington Commanders’ front office members. There’s also the voyeurism case involving Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and Deshaun Watson’s 22 civil cases of sexual misconduct.

The NFL cannot ignore this demand

Once these attorney generals proceed with legal action, the league cannot conduct private arbitration anymore. Their inner workings will be subject to public scrutiny and might even lead to prosecution.

As the signatories stated:

“The NFL must do better – pink jerseys are not a replacement for equal treatment and full inclusion of women in the workplace. Our offices will use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League.”

To which, the league responded:

“We have made great strides over the years in support of that commitment, but acknowledge that we, like many organizations, have more work to do. We look forward to sharing with the attorneys general the policies, practices, protocols, education programs, and partnerships we have implemented to act on this commitment and confirm that the league office and our clubs maintain a respectful workplace where all our employees, including women, have an opportunity to thrive.”

The clock is ticking for the league, and they must address this demand to save face.

Edited by Windy Goodloe