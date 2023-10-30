Final Moments Oxygen: What happened to Ashley Young?

The tragic murder of a young woman Ashley Young is featured in the Oxygen series Final Moments. Final Moments made its debut on Oxygen on April 3, 2022. The true crime series focuses on how law enforcement solves cases based on information regarding the last moments of a victim. Some parts of the stories are re-enacted by actors playing the suspects, victims, and other people in the victims' lives.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Each hourlong episode tracks a different investigation in which law enforcement's efforts to solve a case hinge on dissecting the victim's final moments, using their last interactions with family and friends, surveillance footage, text messages, and social media posts to build a timeline."

This article will focus on Ashley Young, her tragic death is showcased in the fifth episode of the second season of the series, titled A Mother's Search. It aired on 29 October 2023.

What happened to Ashley Young as shown on Final Moments

A still of Ashley Young and Jared Chance (image via Facebook)

Ashley Young was a 31-year-old woman who was supposed to meet up with her mother Kristine Young, but never turned up. According to court documents, Kristine intended to meet with Ashley to secure her co-signature on a lease for her daughter. Despite multiple attempts to reach out, Ashley did not respond to phone calls and never appeared for the meeting. Over the next few days, Kristine persistently tried to contact her daughter but received no response. After several attempts, Kristine tried to get ahold of Ashley's partner, a man named Jared Chance.

Chance told Kristine that he had gone to Mulligan's Pub and a hookah bar with Ashley on November 29, 2018, when they chatted. Additionally, he informed her that on November 30, 2018, while en route to work, Ashley went to retrieve her missing phone from the Hookah lounge. Kristine found this to be somewhat illogical, given Ashley was not employed at the time Chance claimed her to be. Chance also informed Kristine that Ashley had been spotted by someone named Demetreis, who had given her multiple invalid phone numbers. After a while, Kristine communicated with Demetreis, who claimed not to have seen or known Ashley.

Kristine spoke with Chance once more, but he was unable to explain Demetreis's denial that he knew Ashley. Chance would no longer return calls or messages leading Kristine to call the cops.

Jared Chance in court after getting convicted of murdering Young (image via Mlive)

In late 2018, Jared Chance was convicted of the murder of Young and subsequently sentenced to a maximum of 200 years in prison. The investigation began after one of Chance's neighbors detected a foul odor emanating from his apartment only to discover Ashley Young's arms, legs, and torso on a blood-stained sheet in the basement. However, her head, hands, and feet remained unaccounted for, as Chance refused to disclose their whereabouts.

Chance was found guilty of second-degree murder, disfiguring a deceased person, hiding a death, and tampering with evidence after a trial that lasted a week. Judge Mark Trusock emphasized Chance's lack of regret, the severity of the crime, and his repeated lies to Young's mother, giving her false hope that her daughter was still alive. He described it as the most horrifying murder case he has ever ruled over.

Chance was one of the people who Young's worried mother contacted after her daughter's first disappearance. Regretfully, he misled her and caused the investigation to drag out by omitting important information.

You can watch the entire story about Ashley Young's murder unfold on the fifth episode of Season 2 of Final Moments, now streaming on Oxygen.