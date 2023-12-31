Final Moments on Oxygen: Where is Shaun Gallon now?

In August 2004, a young couple from West Virginia was found fatally shot to death in the Fish Head Beach of Jenner, California by self-proclaimed survivalist Shaun Gallon. The double homicide turned into a cold case as authorities from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department struggled to find leads to the killer at large.

22-year-old Lindsay Cutshall and her 26-year-old fiancé Jason Allen decided to spend the night by the beach as they failed to find a stay for the night. They slept in their sleeping bags and were discovered dead inside them by a Sheriff's helicopter on August 18, 2004.

The Final Moments episode airing Dec. 31, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST on Oxygen combs through the cold case that brought Shaun Gallon's involvement to light. The synopsis reads:

"When Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen are found shot to death on a Northern California beach, police must trace their trail on the camping trip to find clues to their killer."

Who was Shaun Gallon? Details explored

The Jenner Beach slayings of Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen reached a dead end when the police failed to tie the evidence found at the crime scene with a suspect on their records. However, a 911 call from Forestville reporting Shamus Gallon's murder brought his brother, Shaun Michael Gallon, to the limelight.

Shaun Gallon, a 38-year-old resident of Forestville, was already on police records for his criminal offences in the past. He had attempted murder with a package bomb in June 2004 and had served time for shooting an arrow at two men through a car roof in 2009, per the Mirror.

The Mirror report further mentioned his tendencies of building homemade weapons, and poaching animals and posted the same on his social media. He did not socialise much and lived with his mother and brother.

Why was Shaun Gallon arrested?

Shaun Gallon was arrested for shooting his brother Shamus Gallon in the chest at point-blank range before he proceeded to shoot him in the neck. By the time officials got to his house, Shamus had already passed away.

During his time for the murder of Shamus Gallon, Shaun confessed to shooting Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen at Fish Head Beach 13 years ago. He had been driving around in his car feeling upset when he decided to go down the beach with a torch light. He spotted the couple asleep in their sleeping bags and he went back to his car for his gun. He spoke to the Mirror saying:

‘That’s when I snapped. I was like, “Oh my God, I’m just going to start killing people. I was gonna kill them out of spite."

The officials from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department went looking around for people who possessed a .45-caliber Marlin Model 1894 long rifle - the weapon used to shoot Cutshall and Allen.

Gallon led the investigators to the drink can in which he had stashed the shell casings that he had removed from the crime scene.

He was considered a suspect in 2004 when he was found with a loaded gun in his pocket around the area within a week. But, as the weapon did not match the required description, he was let free. Gallon had, coincidentally, made his father discard the murder weapon.

Where is Shaun Gallon now?

The investigators in the double homicide at Jenner Beach held a press conference on May 5, 2017, when they revealed the arrest of Shaun Gallon. Gallon was officially charged with the double murder on May 17, 2018, as officials gathered ample evidence to build a case.

A 40-year-old Shaun entered no-contest pleas and admitted guilt in the crimes thereby receiving a sentence of three consecutive life terms without parole plus another 94 years in state prison. He presently remains incarcerated at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, California.