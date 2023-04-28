Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 ending explained: Whose wedding was there in the flashforward?

The dramatic tale of friendship from Netflix's Firefly Lane concluded its run with the second season. Based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name, the series starred Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as Tully and Kate, respectively.

In what is an uncommon and intriguing format, the show followed a three-decade-long friendship between the two women as they went through various ups and downs in their lives.

The first part of Firefly Lane season 2 concluded with the revelation that Tully was going to leave for a job in Antarctica and that Kate had an advanced stage of breast cancer. The second season focused on a balanced narrative that had drama as well as humor, cleverly interwoven through its complex but straightforward narrative.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs."

The second season's second part, which consisted of seven episodes, saw Firefly Lane dive back into the emotional bond between Kate and Tully, as the former struggled to stay positive during the last days of her life.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 ending explained: Did Kate die?

Katherine Heigl @KatieHeigl The finale of Firefly Lane hit @netflix today, and I'm feeling bittersweet about saying farewell to the show. Tully and Kate's story has been an incredible journey of self-discovery, friendship, and love, and I'm thrilled to have been a part of it. Tully Hart Tully will... The finale of Firefly Lane hit @netflix today, and I'm feeling bittersweet about saying farewell to the show. Tully and Kate's story has been an incredible journey of self-discovery, friendship, and love, and I'm thrilled to have been a part of it. Tully Hart Tully will... https://t.co/tIvkAu06rz

Unfortunately, the last episode of Firefly Lane confirmed that Kate did die from her cancer shortly after spending a happy day with her best friend. Tully returned from Antarctica after receiving some distressing calls from Kate, and the two took time to repair their broken relationship over the seven episodes in the second part of the season.

The finale focused on the beautiful gestures that Kate made before she passed away peacefully. It saw her loved ones attend her funeral as Johnny (Ben Lawson) passed a special box to Tully, which Kate had left behind. Tully was eventually unsure about coming to the funeral in fear that she would not be able to take it.

When Tully opened the box, she found Kate's novel, which she was busy writing during her final days. It also contained an autographed photo of David Cassidy and an iPod including a Firefly Lane playlist. These things were meant to be passed down to Marah (Yael Yurman) when the time came.

Katherine Heigl @KatieHeigl #Netflix ...to have worked with them. I hope you're all ready for some drama, tears, and laughter! Kristin Hannah's story teaches us not only to celebrate the amazing journey of Tully and Kate's friendship but to cherish our own friendships too. Don't miss it! #FireflyLane ...to have worked with them. I hope you're all ready for some drama, tears, and laughter! Kristin Hannah's story teaches us not only to celebrate the amazing journey of Tully and Kate's friendship but to cherish our own friendships too. Don't miss it! #FireflyLane #Netflix https://t.co/DPDNnpBfvk

The finale also saw Tully confessing her love to her ex Danny (Ignacio Serricchio), who she connected with in the earlier episodes. In the flash-forward, it was hinted that Tully would marry him.

Finally, it was revealed that the flash-forward of a wedding, which made several appearances on the show, was that of Marah's in 2016.

While Tully prepared for Marah's wedding, she envisioned a conversation with Kate, where the latter thanked her for taking care of her daughter after her demise. The series concluded with Tully dancing to ABBA's Dancing Queen outside the funeral.

Sadly, the series will not return for a third season, as confirmed by Netflix. This is also the original story from the novel, which ended with Kate's death.

All the episodes of Firefly Lane are now streaming on Netflix.

