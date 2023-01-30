Each year, many sneakers are released, much to the delight of sneakerheads. The sneaker culture and its influence on sneakerheads have spread far and wide thanks to the successful fusion of comfort and fashion.

Furthermore, anticipation for the arrival of new sneaker lines each season remains at an all-time high. Here is a list of the five most anticipated sneakers of 2023 that sneakerheads can display with pride and flair.

Air Jordan 37 Low "Lapis" and 4 Other Most Anticipated Sneakers of 2023

1) Air Jordan 1 Low "Noble Green"

When Michael Jordan wasn't destroying NBA legends on the court, he was frequently spotted playing golf. However, it wasn't until 2015 that the world saw Air Jordan 6 with golf spikes. Since then, the Air Jordan line has included a wide range of colours and models designed specifically for the golf course.

As the weather improves, more and more people will want to hit the links. So Jordan Brand is expanding its golf line with a brand new Air Jordan 1 Low Golf in a clean "Noble Green" to make sure golfers look excellent while they play.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Noble Green" features a mesh tongue, lining, and full leather construction. Its base is highlighted in white, making it the perfect backdrop for the eye-catching "Noble Green" and "Black" overlays. The laces, tongue, and lining are all black, as are the midsole and branding. The final design element is a golf-friendly green outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Noble Green" is set to release in February 2023 for $140 at select retail sites and the official Nike site.

2) Nike KD 3 "All-Star"

There are rumours that the Nike KD 3 "All-Star" will make its first comeback in 2023. This shoe made its debut when Kevin Durant participated in the NBA All-Star Game in February 2011.

The shoe's upper is made of synthetic leather and mesh and features the Challenge Red, White, and Black colour scheme from the original Nike KD 3 retro. Flywire details can be found on the metallic overlay. The iconic Nike Swoosh is dressed in white with a black outline. The look is completed with red laces and a semi-transparent red midsole.

The Nike KD 3 "All-Star" is set to release in February 2023 for $130 at select retailers and the official Nike retail site.

3) Nike Zoom Freak 4 "All-Star"

Sneakerheads will definitely go wild if Jordan Brand drops the Air Jordan 1 High OG "White Cement" in the spring of 2023. These shoes are one of three Air Jordan 1 is dropping this year.

This upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 4 "All-Star" has an otherworldly vibe thanks to its "Oxygen Purple" mesh and leather upper, as well as its "Space Purple" and "Gridiron" accents. Spattering on the Swooshes, heels, and midsoles, as well as Roman numerals reading "2023," provide a touch of class to the pair.

These Nike sneakers are set to release in February 2023 for $130 at select retail sites and other Nike retail sites.

4) Nike Air Deldon "Safety Orange"

Nike Air Deldon has a FlyEase upper that highlights Nike's accessibility technology for athletes of all levels. EDD's logo appears on the forefoot, while Deldon's appears on the ankle lockdown tabs.

In conjunction with the debut of the orange Nike Dunk High in February, Nike Air Deldon will also receive the famous colorway.

The white mesh tooling on the medial sides and the pull tabs on the tongue provide a striking contrast to the shoe's speckled protective mudguard. The brown mesh upper and retro gum sole provide a fitting tribute to the shoe's original design.

The Nike Air Deldon "Safety Orange" will be available for $120 at select retail sites and the official Nike site.

5) Air Jordan 37 Low "Lapis."

In contrast to the regular mid-cut Air Jordan 37, the Air Jordan 37 Low has fresh, modern color schemes instead of those that are based on the Air Jordan 7. Even though it's nice to see "Bordeaux," "True Red," and "Cardinal" on AJ 37, the upcoming "Lapis" version may be the best colorway the shoe has ever come up with.

Although the inner lining, underlay, and a portion of the outsole are all vibrant crimson, the primary overlay of the upper is a bluish-purple color. Iced Lilac is used for the midsole, while Saturn Gold is used for the heel and tongue, continuing the unconventional color pattern.

The Air Jordan 37 Low "Lapis” Is available for $175 at select retail sites and the official Nike site from February 2023.

