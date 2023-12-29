5 best Dateline episodes from 2023

Since 1992, NBC has aired an investigative journalism program called NBC Dateline. To produce an in-depth and educational piece of journalism, Dateline's reporters conduct in-depth research on their topics and speak with those directly involved.

NBC is currently airing season 32 of Dateline, although the channel has also aired the re-runs of some popular episodes throughout the year. Sifting through more than 25 years of programs across 30 seasons might be challenging for new viewers. Below is a look at some of the best Dateline episodes from 2023.

NBC Dateline - best episodes from 2023

1) Behind Door 813 (season 31 episode 25)

Behind Door 813 is a suspenseful Dateline NBC episode that immerses us in the compelling narrative of Jonathan Crews. Jonathan's life was brutally cut short in his Texas apartment at the age of 27, leaving his family saddened and in quest of explanations. The fact that the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown adds even more weight to this argument.

The people closest to Jonathan could not just watch and hope for answers. Rather, they took responsibility for the situation and started a tenacious search for the truth.

2) The Last Walk (season 31 episode 12)

The Last Walk is a thrilling episode that takes viewers on a thrilling trip as officials delve deeply into a 13-year investigation. The case centers on Brittanee Drexel, 17, and her unexplained disappearance during spring break in the bustling seaside resort of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The episode engrossed viewers in the twists and turns this puzzling case takes as the show progresses. It is clear from the outset that this study is far from simple. Myrtle Beach, which seems like a picture-perfect place at first glance, soon becomes a hub of mysteries.

3) Final Curtain (season 27 episode 9)

A still from the episode (Image via NBC)

The narrative of Dateline NBC's Final Curtain episode centers on an engaged couple who becomes entangled in a bizarre murderous scheme. The police need to find out if the future bride was involved in the murder as they look into the case. The episode delves further into the investigation, taking viewers on the investigators' journey as they attempt to solve the case.

4) The House on the Hill (season 28 episode 20)

Karl Karlsen after being convicted (image via syracuse.com)

Karl Karlsen and his family are the subject of the episode The House on the Hill. Karlsen is left to look after their boy when his wife perishes in a home fire. Sadly, his good fortune doesn't end there. His son perishes in what appears to be an accident, and his prized horses perish in another fire.

From Karlsen's wife's death to his son's passing, the episode tells his life. NBC's Andrea Canning interviews Karlsen, friends, and family to solve the riddle. She examines the evidence and looks into Karlsen's alibis and the fire reports.

5) The Bridge (season 30 episode 2)

James Chambers (Image via NBC)

In The Bridge, viewers are taken on a terrifying journey as a family frantically looks for answers regarding the unexplained disappearance of James Chambers, a 28-year-old construction worker.

This intense tale takes place in 2014 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Reporter Andrea Canning is responsible for covering this tragic case as it develops. Canning thoroughly investigates the circumstances behind Chambers' disappearance, going above and beyond with her perceptive investigative abilities and compassionate demeanor. The episode provides a thorough examination of the case, including interviews with friends and relatives and a retracement of Chambers' last known movements.

Dateline is currently airing new episodes on NBC at 9 pm ET.