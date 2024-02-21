Five shocking details about Denise Huskins' Gone Girl Kidnapping explored

The Gone Girl Kidnapping case of 2015 came with many twists and turns as the two victims, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, not only went through the harrowing event of abduction and torture but were also subjected to the whims of the Vallejo Police Department.

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 12, Episode 7 episode, titled Twisted Tale, showcases the horrific details of the Gone Girl Kidnapping as it airs on February 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. EST. The synopsis reads,

"When a woman returns two days after being reported abducted, authorities believe it's a hoax until a similar crime forces them to take another look."

Five details about Denise Huskins' Gone Girl Kidnapping explored

1) Denise Huskins was abducted on March 23, 2015, for an unpaid ransom of $17,000

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn were asleep when an intruder broke into their home, bound them with zip ties, blindfolded them with blackened goggles, and sedated them heavily. Aaron woke up the next day to find his live-in girlfriend and co-worker, Huskins, missing along with his car.

Aaron was informed that Huskins would be held hostage for 48 hours for a ransom of $17,000. He was also threatened to be killed if he told the police.

2) Aaron Quinn was held for 18 hours and made to take a polygraph test

by the Vallejo Police Department

When Aaron Quinn got in touch with the Vallejo Police Department, he was considered to be a suspect in a domestic violence murder and was interrogated for 18 hours. An FBI agent made him take a polygraph test, after which they accused Quinn of wrongdoing. It was later revealed that the test results came back inconclusive, per Fox News.

The police collected saliva and blood samples from Aaron Quinn as well.

3) Huskins reappeared at Huntington Beach on March 25, 2015

On March 25, 2015, Denise Huskins reappeared seemingly unharmed 400 miles away - near her family home at Huntington Beach. While she was sedated, she recalled being instructed not to tell the police about the intruder being in the military or that she had sex with him, per PEOPLE.

The same day, Vallejo P.D. spokesman Lt. Kenny Park held a press conference calling the incident an "orchestrated event and not a kidnapping" and further shared,

"Mr. Quinn and Ms. Huskins have plundered valuable resources away from our community and taken the focus away from the true victims of our community while instilling fear among our community members. So, if anything, it is Mr. Quinn and Ms. Huskins that owe this community an apology."

The abduction reached the front of papers and began to be referred to as the Gone Girl Kidnapping case. While the Vallejo Police Department referred to the search as a "wild goose chase," they used the 2014 movie while they spoke about the case publicly.

4) A home intrusion in Dublin, California, led to the perpetrator in the Gone Girl Kidnapping case

A home intrusion in Dublin, California, on June 5, 2015, led to the perpetrator - Matthew Muller. As a violent struggle ensued, the woman made a 911 call from the bathroom. The attacker fled, leaving behind crucial evidence, including his cellphone, duct tape, zip ties, and a glove.

Misty Carasau, a Dublin Police Department official, cracked the case as she traced the cellphone to the stepfather of Matthew Muller. The NBC Bay Area reported findings of a pair of swim goggles with long blond hair stuck with duct tape in Muller's Ford Mustang.

5) Matthew Muller contacted the San Francisco Chronicle to communicate regarding the Gone Girl Kidnapping case

Matthew Muller contacted the San Francisco Chronicle to send details and instructions about the Gone Girl Kidnapping as and when deemed fit. A proof of life mail came to the media outlet on March 24, 2015, followed by another 9500-word mail on March 28, 2015, wherein Muller was furious about the Vallejo police doubting his crime, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

He included photos of the room where Denise Huskins was held. The Gone Girl Kidnapping case was finally solved by Misty Carasau, who was later promoted to the Detective-Lieutenant.

