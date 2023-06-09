Flamin' Hot: Who plays Richard Montañez in Eva Longoria's new biopic drama?

Flamin' Hot is a captivating movie that depicts the tale of Richard Montañez, who turned a sizzling spice into the million-dollar snack food business known as Cheetos. Jesse Garcia plays the role of Richard Montañez, adding depth to the character with his acting prowess. The film is set to arrive on Hulu on June 9, 2023.

The movie will showcase the tribulations of a man who dared to dream while working a low-grade job and chose to break the shackles of self-doubt.

Leveling the excitement: Jesse Garcia steps in as Richard Montañez in the realm of Flamin' Hot

Directed by Eva Longoria, Flamin' Hot promises a gripping plot that will set the world ablaze with the story of a janitor who believes in his instincts enough to achieve success and invent Cheetos.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Jesse Garcia revealed why the film is so important to him, saying:

"Non-Latino projects, they have the luxury of failing. But if our work doesn’t work — or if for some reason is not successful — it’s a struggle to get the next project. That’s why [the film] was so super, super important to Eva, to me, to DeVon, to the rest of the creative team."

He added:

"If we make this movie as a success, [the studio execs] go, ‘OK, let’s see more. Let’s see more of Jesse. Let’s see more of Annie. Let’s see more of what Eva can do. It works. It makes money. People want to see it"

Garcia also explained how he deeply resonates with Montañez's story and personality:

"When I first got the script, I knew the part was mine." That's because Garcia connected to Montañez's story on a personal level. "He's Mexican American, he came from not much money, which I didn't either....It's the same story a lot of us have."

He added:

"On the surface, the story is about the addictive spicy flavor. "It's like Mexican food. You get just the right amount of heat where people can't stop eating." But at its core it's a "universal" story. "It doesn't matter where you're from, or who you are, everyone can find something they can relate to."

Cast and plot insights

As mentioned earlier, Flamin' Hot will focus on Richard Montañez's life as a janitor at Frito-Lay, his innovation of adding chili powder to Cheetos, and his eventual rise within the company's ranks.

Aside from Jesse Garcia, the film also stars Annie Gonzalez as Montañez's wife, Judy. Her role is pivotal in the movie, as she supports Montañez's journey and contributes to the creation of the Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavor.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"FLAMIN' HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican American heritage to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon."

Don't forget to watch the film when it arrives on June 9, 2023, on Hulu.

